Gwen Stefani Soaks Up Golden Hour in Oklahoma After Embracing Life Outside of Hollywood: Photo
From “Rich Girl” to country girl!
On Saturday, November 18, Gwen Stefani shared a stunning selfie while at hubby Blake Shelton’s farm in Oklahoma.
“Oklahoma golden hour,” she captioned the snap as she basked in the sun.
The No Doubt alum showed off her beautiful glowing skin as she served a straight face to the camera. Her blonde locks were off to one side and she wore a large camouflage jacket with a white tank top underneath, as well as a few sparkling necklaces.
In the background, the rock star showed off the large backyard and the clear blue sky.
As OK! previously reported, Shelton recently opened up about how there has been a major change in the “It’s My Life” singer since she started spending time at the farm after she and Shelton tied the knot in 2021.
"I'm not going to say that she's become this country girl," the 47-year-old said of Stefani, 54. "But I just think we're starting to see a different side of Gwen."
"I think country music has kind of given her the chance to show what an incredible vocalist she is and an incredible songwriter," he told E!.
When asked if he and Stefani would be making more music together, he exclaimed, "Oh my God, Gwen, yes, more music please!"
"I need that. My career needs you to record more music with me, Gwen," Shelton jokingly pleaded.
The "Neon Light" crooner is no stranger to hyping up his wife of two years, as just last month he gushed over Stefani at her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.
"She wasn't like any other famous person I had ever met before," he began about the blonde beauty— who shares sons Apollo, 9, Zuma, 15, and Kingston, 17, with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. "It was clear to me that she was a mother first and foremost before anything else in the world. That was her No. 1 job."
"In my opinion, Gwen is the perfect person to receive a star on the Walk of Fame. From music, television and movies to fashion and beauty. She was risen to the top over and over again with her unique style that has made the world fall in love with her — not as much as me though," he added of the star, whom he first met in 2014 on the set of The Voice.
"And then there's that one thing that no one could ever explain. It's that thing that she was born with that will make you stop and go, 'Wait. Who is that? What's her name? What does she do? Why do I love her already? What the h---?' That's the thing that God gives you and without question, God gave Gwen an extra scoop of it. You deserve this and I love you," he concluded before a teary-eyed Stefani came to give him a hug.