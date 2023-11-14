Blake Shelton Is Starting to See a 'Different Side' of Wife Gwen Stefani After Living in Oklahoma Together
Has Gwen Stefani gone country?
According to her husband, Blake Shelton, there's been a major change in the "Sweet Escape" singer since they started spending more time in Oklahoma after tying the knot in 2021.
"I'm not going to say that she's become this country girl," the "Neon Light" crooner, 47, said of Stefani, 54, spending time in the rural state. "But I just think we're starting to see a different side of Gwen."
"I think country music has kind of given her the chance to show what an incredible vocalist she is and an incredible songwriter," he continued.
When asked if he'd be open to working with his significant other on more music, he exclaimed of the idea, "Oh my God, Gwen, yes, more music please!"
"I need that. My career needs you to record more music with me, Gwen," Shelton jokingly pleaded to an imaginary Stefani.
The "Some Beach" singer always says lovely things about the No Doubt front woman, so it was no surprise that Stefani teared up while Shelton poured his heart out at her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony last month.
"She wasn't like any other famous person I had ever met before," he said about being introduced to the blonde beauty — who shares sons Apollo, 9, Zuma, 15, and Kingston, 17, with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale — in 2014 on the set of The Voice. "It was clear to me that she was a mother first and foremost before anything else in the world. That was her No. 1 job."
"In my opinion, Gwen is the perfect person to receive a star on the Walk of Fame. From music, television and movies to fashion and beauty. She was risen to the top over and over again with her unique style that has made the world fall in love with her — not as much as me though," he praised the multi-talented star.
"And then there's that one thing that no one could ever explain. It's that thing that she was born with that will make you stop and go, 'Wait. Who is that? What's her name? What does she do? Why do I love her already? What the h---?' That's the thing that God gives you and without question, God gave Gwen an extra scoop of it. You deserve this and I love you," Shelton said as a teary-eyed Stefani went to give her man a hug.
E! conducted the interview with Shelton.