Gwen Stefani and Son Apollo Get Excited When They Hear Her and Blake Shelton's Christmas Duet
Gwen Stefani has some proud kids!
On the night of Tuesday, November 14, the singer's holiday duet with husband Blake Shelton "You Make It Feel Like Christmas" started playing on Music Choice's Sounds of the Seasons playlist, causing her son Apollo, 9, to excitedly alert the superstar.
"Mom!" he yelled, as Stefani shouted back, "Oh my gosh," panning her phone to show the tune playing on their TV above a fireplace.
There was also another boy in the room in the Instagram Story post, though it's unclear if it's son Zuma, 15, or Kingston, 17, both of whom she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.
Funny enough, it was that same week that Shelton, 47, said he "needs" to record more music with the GXVE Beauty founder, 54, especially since she's adapted so well to his genre.
"I'm not going to say that she's become this country girl. But I just think we're starting to see a different side of Gwen," he shared. "I think country music has kind of given her the chance to show what an incredible vocalist she is and an incredible songwriter."
Recording new duets would also be a great way for the couple to spend more time together, as even though Shelton departed The Voice after 23 seasons, Stefani returned to the music competition.
"I think I'd actually put out there to the press too because everybody wants to know, 'Why are you quitting? Why are you walking away from the show?' And it's like, 'Well, for the family, for more family time,'" he explained on the Wednesday, November 8, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live. "And then the very next announcement is, 'Gwen's coming back!'"
"Maybe she doesn't want too much family time," Shelton joked of Stefani. "Money talks in this industry!"
The set of the NBC series is where the spouses met — a moment the blonde beauty reflected on in a recent magazine interview.
"I didn't see any of this coming with Blake," the "Rich Girl" crooner confessed. "This was just a big old 'What?'"
"It was an amazing gift to experience love like that for the first time. He's changed my life ... when I [started dating] Blake, that's when I felt home, like, 'Oh, this is where I'm supposed to be, with this guy," she gushed.
During that same chat, Stefani touched on her and Rossdale's divorce, admitting, "When that happened, I had to literally start over again. It was a reset of my life."
"For me, the only way that I've gotten this far is with my spiritual faith and being able to take time out to pray," she said of working through tough situations. "You see the miracles, and that's inspiration and fuel to keep it going."