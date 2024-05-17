OK Magazine
Miranda Lambert 'Avoided' Ex-Husband Blake Shelton at 2024 ACM Awards: She 'Didn't Want to Make a Big Scene'

By:

May 17 2024, Published 12:28 p.m. ET

Miranda Lambert and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, made sure to steer clear of Blake Shelton, whom she was married to from 2011 to 2015, and his wife, Gwen Stefani, when they all attended the 2024 ACM Awards on Thursday, May 16, in Frisco, Texas.

"They really did not want to have to meet up during some massive event with all those eyes on them so they kept their distance," a source told Daily Mail. "There is no bad blood, really, Miranda just didn't want to make a big scene so she avoided Blake. But she is definitely on civil terms with Blake and is happy for him."

As OK! previously reported, Stefani, 54, and Shelton, 47, performed their new song "Purple Irises" while at the awards ceremony.

The rocker showed off her looks on Instagram, captioning the post: "thank u @ACMawards !! ✨🪻gx #ACMawards @blakeshelton."

The pair sang their duet at the awards show.

Meanwhile, Lambert, 40, wore a black dress and matched alongside her husband, McLoughlin, 31, as they posed on the red carpet.

The "Little Red Wagon" songstress recently gushed about what makes her relationship with McLoughlin, whom she met on the set of Good Morning America in 2018, work.

Miranda Lambert posed with her hubby, Brendan McLoughlin.

"We just talk it out, whatever it is, we talk about everything," the blonde babe, who got married to McLoughlin in 2019, told People. "I think communication is super important, especially because women, we expect men to know what we're thinking and they don’t. We got to tell them."

Lambert previously revealed that her hubby isn't afraid to share how he feels in certain situations.

"I like to say he calls me on my s---, which I love because everybody needs somebody in their life like a truth-teller," she said. "He's very New York about it."

Blake Shelton was married to Miranda Lambert from 2011 to 2015.

Miranda Lambert 'avoided' seeing her ex-husband, a source said.

After her divorce from Shelton, Lambert has picked up a few tips along the way to keep her marriage solid this time around.

"I was married before, and it was a huge wedding and everything was very public. So was my divorce," she said in an October 2019 interview. "I learned then that it's not for everybody else. This is my actual life. With Brendan, I made it a point to keep it as private as I could for as long as I could."

