Miranda Lambert 'Avoided' Ex-Husband Blake Shelton at 2024 ACM Awards: She 'Didn't Want to Make a Big Scene'

Miranda Lambert and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, made sure to steer clear of Blake Shelton, whom she was married to from 2011 to 2015, and his wife, Gwen Stefani, when they all attended the 2024 ACM Awards on Thursday, May 16, in Frisco, Texas.

"They really did not want to have to meet up during some massive event with all those eyes on them so they kept their distance," a source told Daily Mail. "There is no bad blood, really, Miranda just didn't want to make a big scene so she avoided Blake. But she is definitely on civil terms with Blake and is happy for him."