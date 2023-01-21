'Sister Wives' Star Gwendlyn Brown Slams Kody and Robyn's 'Ironic' COVID Rules, Claims They 'Don't Believe In Vaccines'

Gwendlyn Brown is joining the ranks of Brown family members who have called Kody out for his alleged hypocrisy when it comes to his strict COVID-19 rules.

The 21-year-old revealed that despite the father-of-18's insistence on stringent safety precautions throughout the pandemic — including disinfecting mail and groceries, changing clothes every time they leave the house and not visiting with anyone not following the same guidelines — both he and Robyn do not believe in vaccines.