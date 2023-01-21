OK Magazine
'Sister Wives' Star Gwendlyn Brown Slams Kody and Robyn's 'Ironic' COVID Rules, Claims They 'Don't Believe In Vaccines'

gwendlyn kody robynpp
Source: @gwendlynbrown/Youtube; mega; @ROBYN_BROWNS_NEST/INSTAGRAM
By:

Jan. 21 2023, Published 6:26 p.m. ET

Gwendlyn Brown is joining the ranks of Brown family members who have called Kody out for his alleged hypocrisy when it comes to his strict COVID-19 rules.

The 21-year-old revealed that despite the father-of-18's insistence on stringent safety precautions throughout the pandemic — including disinfecting mail and groceries, changing clothes every time they leave the house and not visiting with anyone not following the same guidelines — both he and Robyn do not believe in vaccines.

sister wives gwendlyn brown dislikes kody rewatching show
Source: @gwendlynbrown/Youtube

"So, of my parents, I'm pretty sure all of them except for Robyn and my dad are vaccinated," Gwendlyn confirmed while filming a reaction video on her YouTube channel.

"Those two don't believe in vaccines," she added. "Which is really ironic considering everything that's been going on on the show."

kody browns kids call him out sister wives
Source: @gwendlynbrown/instagram

As OK! previously reported, Kody's instructions notoriously caused a major rift in the family over the last few seasons of the show. Both Janelle and Christine argued the demands were unrealistic — specifically when it came to their children who had work and significant others living outside of the home — and instead, made the decision to follow the CDC's set of guidelines.

In response, Kody spent a majority of the pandemic living with Robyn and their shared children. This also eventually led to him becoming estranged from sons Gabriel and Garrison, with the former confessing he felt abandoned by the Brown family patriarch.

sister wives meri brown regrets bringing robyn into family
Source: tlc

When asked why she believed her father hadn't made more of an effort to be around his other children despite their disagreements over COVID safety, Gwendlyn admitted she had "no idea."

"I think that it would've been so simple to do that," she continued. "We did do that a few times and it was super easy and very uncomplicated. I think that it's just because he prefers to spend time with Robyn's side of the family."

Source: OK!

Gwendlyn isn't the only one of Kody's children to confirm their dad's feelings about vaccines. Last March, her older brother, Paedon, also stated he believed his dad had chosen not to get the COVID vaccine in a TikTok Live.

