How Gwyneth Paltrow 'Survived' Her 'Weird' Ski Accident Trial: 'I Don't Know I've Even Processed It'
Gwyneth Paltrow is reflecting on how her recent legal battle over a 2016 ski collision took a serious toll on her.
In 2019, the Shakespeare in Love actress, 50, was sued by former optometrist Terry Sanderson for an incident that occurred years ago on a ski slope when the two accidentally collided at Deer Valley Resort in Utah.
"That whole thing was pretty weird," said Paltrow, who ended up winning the court case for $1 and legal fees after the retiree initially went after her for $3.1 million.
"I don’t know that I’ve even processed it," she admitted in a new interview. "It was something I felt like I survived. Sometimes in my life, it takes me a long time to look back and process something and understand something."
In the original court filing, Sanderson accused Paltrow of skiing into him while taking a lesson with an instructor. The man later claimed that the teacher who joined the blonde beauty filed a false report claiming Paltrow's innocence in the accident.
"Gwyneth Paltrow knew it was wrong to slam into Dr. Sanderson's back, knocking him down, landing on top of him, knocking him out, and then leave the scene of the ski crash she caused, but she did it anyway," the legal papers claimed. Both parties came to the common conclusion that the collision took place but had conflicting points of view on who crashed into whom.
"This lawsuit is completely without merit. Anyone who reads the facts will realize that," the former Glee actress' representative said at the time, before launching a countersuit where Paltrow claimed Sanderson was trying to "exploit her celebrity and wealth."
Earlier this year, the Iron Man star stood trial in the case for over two weeks, where a jury ultimately sided with Paltrow, citing that Sanderson was 100 percent at fault.
"I felt that acquiescing to a false claim compromised my integrity. I am pleased with the outcome, and I appreciate all of the hard work of Judge Holmberg and the jury, and thank them for their thoughtfulness in handling this case," Paltrow said in a statement following her victory.
After the significant loss, Sanderson spoke to the public through his attorney, C. Peter Sorensen, adding, "We are disappointed in the outcome, but we love and support the legal process."
"We thank Judge Holmberg, the jury, and the staff for all their efforts. We will spend the next while evaluating and discussing where we go from here," he lawyer concluded.
The New York Times conducted the interview with Paltrow.