Dakota Johnson Says Filming the Series Finale of 'The Office' Was 'the Worst Time' of Her Life
Dakota Johnson did not love being on The Office.
The Madame Web actress, 34, recently appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers, where she opened up about starring on the last episode of the beloved NBC series in 2013.
"That was honestly the worst time of my life," Johnson admitted. "I love that show so much. And they were like, ‘Do you want to be in the series finale?’ and I was like, ‘Of course,’ thinking that I’d show up for, like, half a day. I was there for two weeks, and I’m barely in the f------- show."
The famous offspring explained how excited she was to be on the comedy, but the cast was not as thrilled to be there.
"There were weird dynamics that had been going on for the last 10 years. Some people didn’t speak to each other," she recalled. "And I’m coming in like, ‘So excited to be here!’ And no one wanted to talk to me. No one gave a f---. … I was like in the background of all of these scenes, faxing things.”
Seth Meyers remarked that he recently saw the decade-old episode and noted, "it was some of the most believable faxing I've ever seen."
The funny lady was originally supposed to star in a spinoff of The Office, however, the project never came to fruition. "If everything else just falls away, maybe you'll find me in that Office spinoff that no one wants to watch," Johnson joked in a 2021 interview.
"I don't know in what world that would've worked for me creatively. I have found that when something is successful, even when there's nothing left, they just keep trying to wring out the towel of story. Sometimes, things need to end when they're supposed to end," she explained.
Luckily, things have been smooth sailing for Johnson when it comes to her longtime romance with Chris Martin.
"When she’s feeling down, she can count on him being there. They talk things out,” continued the insider. “He’ll even go to therapy with her if she wants. He cares that much.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
“He’s able to lift her spirits with his humor and wisdom. He’s a very sensitive guy," the source revealed of the Coldplay frontman.
But don't expect the two to be getting married any time soon. "Dakota is totally committed to Chris. She doesn’t need a piece of paper to prove she’s devoted,” the source explained.