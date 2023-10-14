Taylor Swift Crashes at Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Home as Rumored Romance Gets Serious
Does Taylor Swift have a toothbrush at Travis Kelce’s place?
During the early morning hours of Friday, October 13, the pop star’s security vehicle was spotted parked in front of the football player’s $1 million home in Kansas City.
The “Cardigan” singer seemingly spent the night at the mansion after she was seen at the athlete’s game on Thursday, October 12.
Apparently, the white SUV was the same car that picked the 33-year-old up at the airport.
As OK! previously reported, the supposed sleepover came after reports claimed the duo would be spending then entire weekend together as their romance heats up.
While neither of the celebs have confirmed their relationship, many believe the pair are official. During the Chiefs-Broncos game on Thursday, broadcaster Al Michaels put a label on the romance.
"Of course, looking on is, at the moment, his good buddy and girlfriend Taylor Swift!" he said during the fourth quarter as the camera panned to Kelce on the field and Swift watching from the box.
The blonde beauty has been spotted at many of Kelce’s games as of late and one source claimed the NFL star thinks her presence improves his game.
"He jokes she is his good luck charm," the insider spilled.
"Taylor is having the time of her life at these football games cheering on Travis," they continued. "Her and her friends are fully embracing this era and are having a lot of fun being there. Taylor has worked very hard this last year and It's fun for her to bring all of her friends along, let loose and show support."
The musician has attended almost all of the tight end’s games, however, she did skip out on the October 8 match.
"In case you’re wondering, seven words I thought would never leave my lips in my career, what are they? Taylor Swift is not at the game,” announcer Jim Nantz told viewers. "There are some brokenhearted people I just saw in the stands. She was questionable all week, but it looks like it’s officially inactive for today."
While some think the coverage of Swift at the games has become too much, Kelce discussed all the attention on his podcast.
"I think it’s fun when they show who was at the game. I think it brings a little bit more to the atmosphere, brings a little bit more to what you’re watching. But at the same time I think... They’re overdoing it a little bit for sure, especially my situation," he confessed. "[But] I think they’re just trying to have fun with it."
The 34-year-old seems more than happy to have all the extra publicity, in a recent press conference he even claimed, "As all the attention comes, it feels like ... I was on top of the world after the Super Bowl, and right now, even more on top of the world."
