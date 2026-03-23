'Nothing Funny About This at All': Gypsy Rose Blanchard Slammed for Making Light of Murdering Her Mom in Odd Video

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Gypsy Rose Blanchard is facing backlash once again. The 34-year-old sparked outrage after joking about her mother’s murder in a TikTok clip posted on Natalie Reynolds' account. The star, who conspired with her then-boyfriend to kill her mom, Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard, in 2015, took part in the trending “We Listen and We Don’t Judge” challenge.

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Source: @nataliireynoldss/TikTok Gypsy Rose Blanchard posted a controversial TikTok video.

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The trend typically involves sharing shocking or awkward confessions with Natalie, who is expected to react without judgment. But in Gypsy’s case, many viewers felt the moment was anything but lighthearted. “I went to prison for eight and a half years because I k------- my own mom,” said in the video. Her friend reacted in shock, saying, “Oh my God!” — but Gypsy quickly leaned into the trend’s theme. “Hey, we listen and we don’t judge,” she replied.

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The clip immediately sparked criticism online, with many calling the video tone-deaf given the gravity of her past. “Nothing funny about this at all,” one wrote on X. Another added, “Somehow I’m finding myself judging her.” “You only get 8-and-a-half years for killing your mom?” a third asked. “The mom deserved it, so I really don’t mind videos like these,” a fourth justified.

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Source: MEGA The ex-convict joked about her mother’s murder in the clip.

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The controversy comes as Gypsy has continued to open up about her traumatic past following her early release from prison in December 2023. In her memoir, My Time to Stand, released in December 2024, the Munchausen by proxy abuse victim shared disturbing details about the night her mother was killed. Gypsy — who had been falsely portrayed by her mom as a seriously ill, wheelchair-bound child — admitted she "wasn’t focused on what [her ex Nicholas Godejohn] would need to do to remove the obstacle." "I just focused on the aftermath, the freedom. Would we get a dog or a cat? There was a moment when I grimaced at the thought of her being strong enough to struggle," she confessed.

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She went on to describe the chilling moments leading up to the crime, revealing she took three Vicodin pills to calm herself before her then-boyfriend arrived. According to Gypsy, he told her to hide in the bathroom while he carried out the act. "I went to the bathroom, sat on the floor and covered my ears. Except I heard. I heard everything," the former inmate recalled.

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"Nick entered the room soundlessly because there was no bedroom door, so when she finally woke up it must have been because he was standing over her, not because of any noise. She was startled," she added.

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Source: MEGA Gypsy Rose Blanchard shared details about the crime in her memoir.

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Gypsy then revealed, "It sounded like she said, ‘Who are you?'" "I just heard the screaming. And then I lay in the fetal position with my hands pressed hard over my ears," she said. "But I could still hear things."

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Source: MEGA The 34-year-old described hearing her mother during the attack.