Gypsy Rose Blanchard Thought About 'Every Other Option' Before Plotting Her Mother's Murder
Gypsy Rose Blanchard insists she considered her options before planning the murder of her abusive mother, Dee Dee, alongside her ex-boyfriend, Nick Godejohn.
In a recent interview, the 32-year-old explained the decision was made out of "panic" and "desperation" following the looming threat of undergoing another painful and needless medical procedure.
"I was facing yet another surgery pretty soon, and I really did not want to have the surgery," she told the outlet. "It was work on my neck, something about my voice and my vocal cords and my voice box, to figure out why my voice is so high-pitched."
"And they thought the doctors attributed that to maybe a breathing issue," she continued. "So they were going to do surgery on my larynx, and at that point, I was just not having it. I'm like, ‘I do not want to have the surgery.’ I expressed that to my mother."
Gypsy Rose claimed she tried to tell her mother she wouldn't have the procedure, but there was "no debating" Dee Dee.
"She's like, ‘You're having it, and that's it. There's no discussion to be had.' And I felt in my heart, please change your mind. This life needs to change," the former convict explained. "It's not like I didn't think about every other option besides murder. I did."
Dee Dee is believed to have had a rare disorder called Munchausen by proxy, which involves a parent or guardian lying about their child's health or intentionally causing their child to become ill for attention.
On June 9, 2015, Nick stabbed Dee Dee to death while Gypsy Rose hid in a bathroom. Several days later, her body was discovered and both Gypsy and Nick were taken into police custody.
Gypsy Rose pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 10 years behind bars. On December 28, 2023, she was released early after only serving only between seven and eight years.
As OK! previously reported, the young woman admitted she regrets her mother's murder "every single day."
"If I had another chance to redo everything, I don't know if I would go back to when I was a child and tell my aunts and uncles that I'm not sick and mommy makes me sick," she said. "Or, if I would travel back to just the point of that conversation with Nick and tell him, 'You know what, I'm going to go tell the police everything.' I kind of struggle with that. Nobody will ever hear me say I'm glad she's dead or I'm proud of what I did."
Gypsy Rose spoke with People about her desperation before her mother's murder.