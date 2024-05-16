OK Magazine
Gypsy Rose Blanchard Shares Prison Makeup Hacks She Learned After 7 Years Behind Bars

gypsy rose blanchard prison makeup hacks look presentable pp
Source: @gypsy.blanchard.tiktok
By:

May 16 2024, Published 2:17 p.m. ET

Gypsy Rose Blanchard may be a free woman, but she still remembers tips and tricks from her life behind bars.

The 32-year-old former inmate — who spent roughly seven years in prison for helping her ex-boyfriend Nick Godejohn plot the murder of her abusive mother, Dee Dee — took to TikTok on Wednesday, May 16, to share some of her main makeup hacks.

gypsy rose blanchard prison makeup hacks look presentable
Source: @gypsy.blanchard.tiktok

Gypsy Rose Blanchard shared a makeup routine video on TikTok.

"My history with makeup is not a very long one," Gypsy Rose explained while applying foundation. "So, before I went to prison, I was not allowed to wear makeup."

"When I was in county jail, I knew I had like court appearances coming up, so I wanted to look presentable," she continued. "How I did that is, I had took toothpaste and broke a pen apart — like an ink pen — and mixed it together to make mascara and I would apply it with a toothbrush."

gypsy rose blanchard prison makeup hacks look presentable
Source: @gypsy.blanchard.tiktok

The 32-year-old said she used to make mascara with pen ink and toothpaste.

"Now as you could imagine, oh my god. The minty freshness that was on my eyeballs was burning my eyes," she quipped. "But I wanted to look decent and presentable, so I just did it."

She noted she also made DIY eyeshadow by taking the packets of instant coffee given to the inmates and gently rubbing the powder on her eyelids.

gypsy rose blanchard
Source: MEGA

Gypsy Rose Blanchard was released from prison in December 2023.

As OK! previously reported, Gypsy Rose was released from prison on December 28, 2023, and has since been able to use regular makeup, shop for new clothes and even get a nose job.

"I think that I'm entering into a new era in my life, definitely, having learned a lot about me over these last four months," she said in a recent interview. "In my pretty girl era, as they say!"

Source: OK!
This comes weeks before the June 3 premiere of her brand new Lifetime docuseries Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup.

"I think I'm most excited for fans and people to see me grow as an individual," she gushed. "Just me learning about myself these last four months. I think that it's important for people to see me grow from prison version of myself to who I am today and how I got there."

gypsy rose blanchard prison transformation before after photos
Source: @gypsy.rose.blanchard.insta/Instagram

'Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup' premieres on June 3.

Gypsy Rose spoke with ET about her docuseries.

