or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Gypsy Rose Blanchard
OK LogoNEWS

How Did Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Fiancé Die? Inside Ken Urker's Cause of Death

gypsy rose blanchard fiance ken urker final hours dead at
Source: @GYPSYROSE.INSTA/INSTAGRAM

Ken Urker died on October 1.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 2 2026, Published 8:41 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Gypsy Rose Blanchard's fiancé and baby daddy, Ken Urker, has died, multiple news outlets reported.

Blanchard and Urker shared an on-again, off-again relationship that spanned several years. The pair rekindled their romance in April 2024, shortly after Blanchard separated from her former husband, Ryan Anderson, whom she had married while serving time in prison.

More than two years later, Urker was found dead on his 34th birthday.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Ken Urker Found Dead

image of Gypsy Rose Blanchard's fiancé, Ken Urker, was found unresponsive at a Louisiana home.
Source: @GYPSYROSE.INSTA/INSTAGRAM

Gypsy Rose Blanchard's fiancé, Ken Urker, was found unresponsive at a Louisiana home.

TMZ reported that Blanchard's longtime partner was found unresponsive inside a Louisiana home on October 1, which was also his birthday. Blanchard had reportedly sent Urker a "happy birthday" text earlier that day but received no response.

Her brother, Dylan, and his wife went to the residence to meet Urker for dinner, only to find him unresponsive.

Blanchard, her family and Urker's family are reportedly devastated by the loss.

Article continues below advertisement

What's Known About Ken Urker's Cause of Death

MORE ON:
Gypsy Rose Blanchard

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

image of Ken Urker died on his 34th birthday.
Source: @GYPSYROSE.INSTA/INSTAGRAM

Ken Urker died on his 34th birthday.

A spokesperson for the Lafourche Sheriff's Office confirmed Urker's death in a statement, saying, "We were notified about this at 6:15 p.m. CDT and responded. He was found dead upon arrival. At this time, we are continuing the death investigation."

Urker's official cause of death has not yet been publicly disclosed as the probe remains ongoing, but Blanchard said in a statement her longtime partner "overdosed."

"I don't know if it was intentional or not," she told People. "He was not in a good state of mind lately… I'm in disbelief. I can't think. I've screamed until my throat burns."

Inside Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ken Urker's Relationship

image of Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ken Urker welcomed a daughter in 2024.
Source: @GYPSYROSE.INSTA/INSTAGRAM

Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ken Urker welcomed a daughter in 2024.

The couple began communicating in 2017 while she was incarcerated for the murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard. Ken reportedly wrote a letter to Gypsy Rose after seeing her in the HBO documentary Mommy Dead and Dearest.

"We became fast friends," she told a publication in 2019. "It was pretty soon after that that we started talking on the phone. We would spend hours on the phone. I talked to him like I had known him my whole life and vice versa."

Ken proposed to Gypsy Rose during a visit to Chillicothe Correctional Center in 2018, and the Gypsy's Revenge subject publicly confirmed the engagement to a publication the following year.

She said, "We bounced around the idea, we have a pretty solid thing going, and we're pretty sure this is what we want. So, on the October visit, he held my hands close and told me how much I meant to him, and he's like, 'I would really, really be honored if I could have your hand in marriage,' and I said yes."

They called off their engagement in August 2019 and later reconciled, though the reunion was short-lived.

Gypsy Rose eventually moved on with Ryan, whom she married in a small prison ceremony in 2022. She, however, filed for divorce in April 2024 and rekindled her relationship with Ken.

The pair went on to welcome their daughter, Aurora Raina Urker, in December 2024.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.