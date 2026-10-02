How Did Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Fiancé Die? Inside Ken Urker's Cause of Death
Oct. 2 2026, Published 8:41 a.m. ET
Gypsy Rose Blanchard's fiancé and baby daddy, Ken Urker, has died, multiple news outlets reported.
Blanchard and Urker shared an on-again, off-again relationship that spanned several years. The pair rekindled their romance in April 2024, shortly after Blanchard separated from her former husband, Ryan Anderson, whom she had married while serving time in prison.
More than two years later, Urker was found dead on his 34th birthday.
Ken Urker Found Dead
TMZ reported that Blanchard's longtime partner was found unresponsive inside a Louisiana home on October 1, which was also his birthday. Blanchard had reportedly sent Urker a "happy birthday" text earlier that day but received no response.
Her brother, Dylan, and his wife went to the residence to meet Urker for dinner, only to find him unresponsive.
Blanchard, her family and Urker's family are reportedly devastated by the loss.
What's Known About Ken Urker's Cause of Death
- Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Fiancé Ken Urker Dead at 33 After He's Found Unresponsive: Report
- Gypsy Rose Blanchard on 'Guilty' Feelings Over Ex Ryan Anderson's Heartbreak: 'I’m Trying to Live My Life'
- Gypsy Rose Blanchard All Smiles as She Poses With Husband Ryan Scott Anderson: 'You Deserve Someone That Takes Care of You'
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A spokesperson for the Lafourche Sheriff's Office confirmed Urker's death in a statement, saying, "We were notified about this at 6:15 p.m. CDT and responded. He was found dead upon arrival. At this time, we are continuing the death investigation."
Urker's official cause of death has not yet been publicly disclosed as the probe remains ongoing, but Blanchard said in a statement her longtime partner "overdosed."
"I don't know if it was intentional or not," she told People. "He was not in a good state of mind lately… I'm in disbelief. I can't think. I've screamed until my throat burns."
Inside Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ken Urker's Relationship
The couple began communicating in 2017 while she was incarcerated for the murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard. Ken reportedly wrote a letter to Gypsy Rose after seeing her in the HBO documentary Mommy Dead and Dearest.
"We became fast friends," she told a publication in 2019. "It was pretty soon after that that we started talking on the phone. We would spend hours on the phone. I talked to him like I had known him my whole life and vice versa."
Ken proposed to Gypsy Rose during a visit to Chillicothe Correctional Center in 2018, and the Gypsy's Revenge subject publicly confirmed the engagement to a publication the following year.
She said, "We bounced around the idea, we have a pretty solid thing going, and we're pretty sure this is what we want. So, on the October visit, he held my hands close and told me how much I meant to him, and he's like, 'I would really, really be honored if I could have your hand in marriage,' and I said yes."
They called off their engagement in August 2019 and later reconciled, though the reunion was short-lived.
Gypsy Rose eventually moved on with Ryan, whom she married in a small prison ceremony in 2022. She, however, filed for divorce in April 2024 and rekindled her relationship with Ken.
The pair went on to welcome their daughter, Aurora Raina Urker, in December 2024.