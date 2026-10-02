How Did Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Fiancé Die? Inside Ken Urker's Cause of Death

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Gypsy Rose Blanchard's fiancé and baby daddy, Ken Urker, has died, multiple news outlets reported. Blanchard and Urker shared an on-again, off-again relationship that spanned several years. The pair rekindled their romance in April 2024, shortly after Blanchard separated from her former husband, Ryan Anderson, whom she had married while serving time in prison. More than two years later, Urker was found dead on his 34th birthday.

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Ken Urker Found Dead

Source: @GYPSYROSE.INSTA/INSTAGRAM Gypsy Rose Blanchard's fiancé, Ken Urker, was found unresponsive at a Louisiana home.

TMZ reported that Blanchard's longtime partner was found unresponsive inside a Louisiana home on October 1, which was also his birthday. Blanchard had reportedly sent Urker a "happy birthday" text earlier that day but received no response. Her brother, Dylan, and his wife went to the residence to meet Urker for dinner, only to find him unresponsive. Blanchard, her family and Urker's family are reportedly devastated by the loss.

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What's Known About Ken Urker's Cause of Death

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Source: @GYPSYROSE.INSTA/INSTAGRAM Ken Urker died on his 34th birthday.

A spokesperson for the Lafourche Sheriff's Office confirmed Urker's death in a statement, saying, "We were notified about this at 6:15 p.m. CDT and responded. He was found dead upon arrival. At this time, we are continuing the death investigation." Urker's official cause of death has not yet been publicly disclosed as the probe remains ongoing, but Blanchard said in a statement her longtime partner "overdosed." "I don't know if it was intentional or not," she told People. "He was not in a good state of mind lately… I'm in disbelief. I can't think. I've screamed until my throat burns."

Inside Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ken Urker's Relationship

Source: @GYPSYROSE.INSTA/INSTAGRAM Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ken Urker welcomed a daughter in 2024.