At Intimate Louisiana Viewing, Gypsy Rose Blanchard Says Farewell to Late Ex-Fiancé Ken Urker on His Birthday
Oct. 6 2026, Published 5:39 a.m. ET
Gypsy Rose Blanchard joined Ken Urker's family for a private viewing in Louisiana over the weekend, where she said goodbye to her late ex-fiancé.
Their daughter, Aurora, was also there.
According to TMZ, Blanchard attended the Saturday, October 3 gathering with Urker’s mother, two sisters, and brother.
She wore a black dress and the necklace Urker gave her for their second anniversary.
Gypsy Rose Blanchard Spends Time With Ken Urker
Blanchard reportedly received private time with Urker during the viewing. Aurora, who turns 2 in December, also saw her father and recognized him.
The moment was especially emotional for the family as Aurora called out to him, "Daddy."
Urker’s sister Autumn, who previously accused Blanchard of lying about the circumstances of his death, was reportedly not at the viewing.
The family continued spending time together the following day.
The outlet reported that Blanchard and Urker’s relatives went to IHOP for lunch on Sunday, October 4.
Ken Urker’s Family Makes Plans For His Dog
The family is also working out arrangements for Urker’s dog, Parker. One of his siblings is reportedly caring for the pet for now.
Per TMZ reports, Urker was found unresponsive at a Louisiana home on October 1, on his 34th birthday.
A family member discovered him after Blanchard texted him to wish him a happy birthday, and he did not respond.
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Gypsy Rose Blanchard And Ken Urker’s Relationship
Gypsy and Ken first connected as pen pals in 2017 while she was incarcerated for her role in the 2015 murder of her mother, Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard.
The pair became engaged in October 2018 before ending their relationship in August 2019.
Gypsy later married Ryan Anderson in July 2022 while she was still in prison. They separated in March 2024, three months after her release, and finalized their divorce later that year.
She and Ken rekindled their relationship shortly after.
Page Six reported that Gypsy and Ken quietly ended their relationship about a month before his death.
Following his passing, Gypsy told People that she believed he died from a suspected overdose.
She said, "I’m in disbelief. I can’t think," after Ken's sudden death.
"I’ve screamed until my throat burns," she added.
"I don’t know if it was intentional or not," Gypsy told the outlet
"He was not in a good state of mind lately," she added.
Gypsy also spoke about the loss in a statement shared with the outlet about the words she wanted to leave with him.
"Ken was an amazing father and a man who was deeply loved. He will forever be my soulmate and my red string, a connection that time, distance, and even death can never erase," she said.