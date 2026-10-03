Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Fiancé Ken Urker Told Sister Autumn 'I Love You' Hours Before His Death

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Ken Urker's final words to his sister, Autumn Urker, were a heartbreaking declaration of love before he was found dead on his 34th birthday. Following the death of Gypsy Rose Blanchard's longtime on-again, off-again partner on Thursday, October 1, Autumn tearfully opened up about their final interaction during a TikTok Live. The last thing her brother said to her was simply, "I love you," Autumn revealed. She also recalled speaking with Ken the night before his death, when nothing appeared out of the ordinary. "He said he was going home to go to sleep, and then he had work in the morning," she shared.

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Ken Urker Appeared 'Normal' the Night Before His Death

Source: @GYPSYROSE.INSTA/INSTAGRAM Ken Urker's sister Autumn recalled her final conversation with her brother.

Autumn said there was little during their final conversation that suggested what would happen hours later. "He was completely normal," she recalled of her brother. Ken had reportedly been emotional while attending church Wednesday night but had plans the following day. When he failed to show up for work and couldn't be reached, loved ones became concerned.

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Ken Urker Was Found Dead Inside His Louisiana Home

Source: @GYPSYROSE.INSTA/INSTAGRAM Ken Urker was found dead inside his Louisiana home.

Ken was found unresponsive at his Raceland, La., home on October 1 after loved ones went to check on him. Autumn said Gypsy Rose's half-brother, Dylan Blanchard, his wife and another woman discovered Ken at the residence. Authorities responded to the home around 6:15 p.m. and pronounced him dead at the scene. His official cause and manner of death have not yet been determined.

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Ken Urker Died on His 34th Birthday

Source: @GYPSYROSE.INSTA/INSTAGRAM Ken Urker's death came on his 34th birthday.

Making the tragedy even more devastating, Ken died on the same day he turned 34. Autumn confirmed her brother's death in the emotional livestream, repeatedly breaking down as she spoke about losing him. The reality star also reached out to Ken on his birthday, sending him a "Happy Birthday" text that went unanswered. She later expressed her devastation over his sudden death and remembered him as a devoted father to their daughter, Aurora.

Questions Remain About Ken Urker's Cause of Death

Source: @GYPSYROSE.INSTA/INSTAGRAM Ken Urker shared daughter Aurora with Gypsy Rose Blanchard.