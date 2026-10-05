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'So Grateful': Gypsy Rose Blanchard Expresses Thanks After She Launches Anti-Harassment Petition Following Fiancé Ken Urker’s Passing

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Source: @GYPSYROSE.INSTA/INSTAGRAM

Gypsy Rose Blanchard's partner Ken Urker died on October 1.

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Oct. 5 2026, Published 2:18 p.m. ET

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Gypsy Rose Blanchard shared her gratitude for her fans' support following her fiancé Ken Urker’s death.

The influencer, 35, took to her social media page on Monday, October 5, to express her appreciation and to share her anti-harassment petition she launched in honor of her partner.

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Ken Urker Died on October 1 at the Age of 34

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image of gypsy rose Blanchard and ken urker
Source: @GYPSYROSE.INSTA/INSTAGRAM

Gypsy Rose Blanchard took to her social media to thank fans for their love and support following Ken Urker's passing.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone who has reached out with love, prayers, and condolences,” Blanchard wrote on her Instagram Story. “I’m sorry I can’t respond to every message, but please know I see them and I’m so grateful.”

Urker died on October 1 at the age of 34 after he was found unresponsive at his home in Louisiana.

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Gypsy Rose Blanchard Named Her Petition 'Kenan’s Law'

image of gypsy rose Blanchard and ken urker
Source: @GYPSYROSE.INSTA/INSTAGRAM

Gypsy Rose Blanchard set up her petition in honor of Ken Urker on October 4.

She then added a link to the petition and asked her followers to “sign and share" it. The Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up star shared the petition on Sunday, October 4, calling it "Kenan’s Law."

"In honor of Ken, I am asking for your support for Kenan’s Law," she penned in a heartbreaking post.

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Gypsy Rose Blanchard Claimed Ken Urker Endured Bullying and Harassment

image of gypsy rose Blanchard and ken urker
Source: @GYPSYROSE.INSTA/INSTAGRAM

Gypsy Rose Blanchard alleged Ken Urker was cyber-bullied.

Before his passing, Ken experienced an overwhelming amount of online scrutiny and what we believed crossed the line into targeted abuse and cyberbullying,” she claimed.

The reality star went on: “Reports were made across multiple platforms, and far too often, the response was simply: ‘No violation.'”

She added the law will be about “changing the way social media platforms handle repeated reports of harassment.”

“One post viewed alone may not tell the whole story — but hundreds of posts, videos and comments directed at one person can reveal a pattern that deserves meaningful review,” Blanchard added.

image of gypsy rose Blanchard and ken urker
Source: @GYPSYROSE.INSTA/INSTAGRAM

Ken Urker's cause of death has not yet been revealed.

“This is not about silencing criticism or taking away anyone’s freedom of speech. Public figures can and should be criticized. But public figures are still human beings, and fame should never erase someone’s humanity," she said.

Urker's cause of death has not yet been disclosed, but police was dispatched to his home last week after Blanchard's sister-in-law, Anita, called 911 to do a wellness check.

Once police arrived at the residence, Ken did not answer the door or his phone. Gypsy’s half-brother, Dylan, later made his way in to the home after he climbed through an unlocked bedroom window.

Drug paraphernalia, as well as a syringe, a handgun and two shot glasses were found by Ken's bed, according to authorities.

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