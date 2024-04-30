Gypsy Rose Blanchard Passionately Kisses Ex-Fiancé Ken Urker 1 Month After Shocking Split From Estranged Husband Ryan Anderson
Gypsy Rose Blanchard isn't sparing her estranged husband Ryan Anderson's feelings when it comes to her new — or rather rekindled — love.
Just one month after confirming her split from Anderson — whom she was married to for nearly two years — the former prisoner proved recent rumors true, as she shared a steamy smooch with ex-fiancé Ken Urker at the Jazz Fest in New Orleans on Saturday, April 27.
During the PDA-packed outing, Blanchard and Urker were caught romantically swaying to the music and leaning in for a passionate kiss, as seen in photos obtained by a news publication.
The abuse vicim — who spent almost nine years behind bars for plotting the murder of her troubled mother, Dee Dee Blanchard — confirmed she was giving her former fiancé a second chance despite previously insisting they were nothing more than friends.
"After reconnecting earlier this month, we realized that our love for each other is simply undeniable, and life is too short to not take a chance," Gypsy confessed to the news outlet.
She added: "We have a history that made for the perfect foundation for a new beginning. We are together and in a wonderful place in our relationship. We know it is going to be a long road ahead but are excited for the future."
Gypsy and Ken first met through a pen pal program while the 32-year-old was still behind bars.
They later got engaged in April 2019 — with Gypsy still incarcerated — however, they called things off at some point after.
Following her split from Ken, Gypsy formed a strong connection with Ryan, who had also been sending her letters in prison.
Ryan eventually popped the question to Gypsy, and in July 2022, the pair tied the knot in a prison wedding ceremony.
The duo remained happily married until Gypsy's early release from jail in December 2023, as things seemed to take a turn for the worse once the Munchausen by Proxy victim had her first taste of freedom.
Earlier this month, Gypsy filed for divorce from Ryan after confirming their decision to separate at the end of March.
The split seemed to mostly be once-sided, as Ryan was admittedly heartbroken by his estranged wife's decision — especially after seeing her spend the weekend with Ken just days after she filed to legally end their union.
During Gypsy's scandalous getaway with Ken, the two even got matching Husky tattoos. At the time, they had still been adamant about their relationship being nothing more than platonic, though their chemistry seemed to reignite at some point in April.
