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Gypsy Rose Blanchard Says She 'Stabbed' Ken Urker’s Headboard in Drunken Jealous Fury, Then Walked Away Amid Custody Fight

Image of Gypsy Rose Blanchard admitted to grabbing a knife during a drunken rage.
Source: @GYPSYROSE.INSTA/INSTAGRAM

Gypsy Rose Blanchard admitted to grabbing a knife during a drunken rage.

Oct. 9 2026, Updated 3:07 p.m. ET

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One year before Gypsy Rose Blanchard's fiancé, Ken Urker, died, she admitted to stabbing his headboard in a drunken rage.

Urker passed away on his 34th birthday when he was found unresponsive in his bed on October 1 at his home in Raceland, La., with a gun on his nightstand.

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'Stayed Out Until Maybe 5'

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Image of Gypsy Rose Blanchard become angry after finding out Ken Urker had contacted an ex.
Source: @GYPSYROSE.INSTA/INSTAGRAM

Gypsy Rose Blanchard become angry after finding out Ken Urker had contacted an ex.

Blanchard confessed to her friend Amelia Bird, who is currently in jail, about the aftermath of finding out her then-partner had written to an ex.

In a September 2025 phone call, the 35-year-old said she had "stayed out until maybe 5" and drank a mixture of "vodka, tequila, rum and whiskey" with a friend before coming home and "grab[bing] a knife in the kitchen," according to a recent report.

She recalled, "I go to that headboard and I stab the m------------ headboard, and I carved 'w----' in the headboard. And I put a note that said, 'Sleep with your one and only. -G.'"

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'This Is How I Feel About You'

Image of Gypsy Rose Blanchard also confessed to breaking a picture frame.
Source: @GYPSYROSE.INSTA/INSTAGRAM

Gypsy Rose Blanchard also confessed to breaking a picture frame.

Blanchard also admitted she smashed "a picture frame of [them] on the ground," which caused glass to go "everywhere."

The mother-of-one spilled that she threw letters the pair wrote back-and-forth while she was serving time for the murder of her mother, Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard, "up in the air like money," as well as cutting up a blanket she had made for Ken.

A video of the incident was obtained, with Gypsy Rose screaming, "This is how I feel about you! Lies, lies, lies!…F--- you!" while she destroyed the gift with scissors.

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'I Packed My Suitcase and Then I Left'

Image of Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ken Urker shared one daughter, Aurora.
Source: @GYPSYROSE.INSTA/INSTAGRAM

Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ken Urker shared one daughter, Aurora.

While talking with Amelia, she continued, "Then I packed my suitcase and then I left to go to my parents' house. Then I left him a lot of mean texts. 'You’re a piece of s---. I never wanna see you again.' Still drunk as f---."

She shared that Ken responded with his intent to file for sole custody of their now-1-year-old daughter, Aurora, claiming Gypsy Rose is "a danger to [her]self and others around" her.

'Because of My History, It Freaks People Out'

Image of People close to Gypsy Rose Blanchard said the incident 'scared' Ken Urker.
Source: @GYPSYROSE.INSTA/INSTAGRAM

People close to Gypsy Rose Blanchard said the incident 'scared' Ken Urker.

Gypsy Rose went on to tell her friend, "I’ve not treated him like I should have. I’ve always accused him of cheating, drama drama drama, so if he was done I wouldn’t blame him for real."

"There are people close to me like, 'You scared the f--- out of him. You know what you were in prison for, to take out a knife in anger and lash out at an object?'" she added. "Because of my history, it freaks people out, let’s be real. It freaks people out."

Gypsy Rose believes Ken passed from a drug overdose, though his official cause of death has not been revealed yet.

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