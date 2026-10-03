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Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Fiancé Ken Urker Death: Foul Play Has Not Been Ruled Out, Police Say

Image of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, Ken Urker
Source: @GYPSYROSE.INSTA/INSTAGRAM

Authorities have not found evidence of foul play in Ken Urker's death.

Oct. 2 2026, Published 11:45 p.m. ET

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Police have not ruled out foul play in the sudden death of Gypsy Rose Blanchard's fiancé Ken Urker.

Urker was found dead at a home in Raceland, La., on Thursday, October 1, prompting the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office to launch an investigation into his death.

Captain Brennan Matherne said detectives have not found evidence pointing to foul play at this stage of the investigation. However, authorities have not ruled anything out as they work to determine exactly what happened.

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Police Are Still Investigating Ken Urker's Death

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Image of Louisiana authorities are continuing to investigate Ken Urker's sudden death.
Source: @GYPSYROSE.INSTA/INSTAGRAM

Louisiana authorities are continuing to investigate Ken Urker's sudden death.

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office responded to a Raceland residence after receiving an emergency call Thursday night.

When officers arrived, they found Urker dead inside the home and subsequently opened a death investigation. Authorities have not publicly identified a cause or manner of death.

An autopsy was scheduled for Friday, October 2, as investigators continue examining the circumstances surrounding Urker's sudden death.

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Gypsy Rose Blanchard Believes Ken Urker Died of an Overdose

Image of Gypsy Rose Blanchard said she believes Urker suffered an overdose, though authorities have yet to announce his official cause of death.
Source: @GYPSYROSE.INSTA/INSTAGRAM

Gypsy Rose Blanchard said she believes Urker suffered an overdose, though authorities have yet to announce his official cause of death.

While authorities haven't announced Urker's cause of death, Blanchard previously said she believes her former fiancé suffered an overdose.

Blanchard said an unknown substance was allegedly discovered at the scene. However, she also maintained that Urker did not have a history of drug problems.

Blanchard remembered Urker as a responsible person who was intentional about his role as both a father and a partner.

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Ken Urker and Gypsy Rose Blanchard Shared a Daughter

Image of Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ken Urker rekindled their romance following her release from prison.
Source: @GYPSYROSE.INSTA/INSTAGRAM

Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ken Urker rekindled their romance following her release from prison.

Urker and Blanchard first became romantically involved while she was serving her prison sentence for her role in the murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard.

The pair became engaged but ultimately split, and Gypsy Rose later married Ryan Anderson. Following her release from prison, she separated from Ryan and rekindled her relationship with Ken.

The pair welcomed their daughter, Aurora Raina Urker, in December 2024.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Was 'Shocked' by Ken Urker's Death

Image of Gypsy Rose Blanchard was reportedly shocked by Ken Urker's death as authorities work to determine exactly what happened.
Source: @GYPSYROSE.INSTA/INSTAGRAM

Gypsy Rose Blanchard was reportedly shocked by Ken Urker's death as authorities work to determine exactly what happened.

News of Ken's death came as a shock to Gypsy Rose, who spoke publicly about the devastating loss after learning he had died.

"I’m in disbelief. I can’t think," she said in a statement to a publication. "I’ve screamed until my throat burns."

She also paid tribute to her fiancé on Instagram, writing, "You will always be my greatest love story. You will be remembered and loved forever."

Though the former couple's relationship had changed over the years, they remained connected through their daughter.

For now, questions surrounding Ken's final hours remain unanswered.

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