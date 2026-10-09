Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Fiancé Ken Urker 'Had to Sleep With a Gun Every Night' Before Death Amid 'Targeted Attacks' Online, Sister Claims

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Gypsy Rose Blanchard's late fiancé, Ken Urker, "had to sleep with a gun every night" before his death. Urker passed away on his 34th birthday when loved ones found him unresponsive in his bed on October 1 in Raceland, La., with a gun on his nightstand. His sister, Autumn Urker, revealed that he slept with a firearm every night due to alleged relentless online bullying and "targeted attacks" before he passed away.

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Source: @SHORTYKINSS/TIKTOK Autumn Urker alleged that Ken Urker felt the need to protect himself due to 'targeted attacks.'

According to text messages between the siblings that Autumn shared in an interview, the man was receiving "death threats" and continued to be "doxxed" online due to his relationship. Gypsy Rose, who served 10 years in prison for the second-degree murder of her mother Dee Dee Blanchard, was reportedly not the reason Ken felt the need to carry the weapon. The couple shared one child, a 1-year-old daughter named Aurora. However, Autumn revealed she blamed her sister-in-law-to-be for the bullying Ken experienced.

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Source: @GYPSYROSE.INSTA/INSTAGRAM Gypsy Rose Blanchard allegedly took Ken Urker's death to the media.

Autumn previously bashed Gypsy Rose in a TikTok live video immediately following her brother's passing, alleging that the couple broke up far before Ken passed away. The grieving sister even claimed that Gypsy took his death to the press after he failed to answer her texts wishing him a happy birthday. "See, this is why I came on here, because I knew that b---- would go to TMZ," she said. "You cold-bloodedly murdered your mother for d---. You are a vile human being. You're sick in the head…" She admitted in her recent interview to being "angry" with Gypsy over how she has dealt with Ken's death and their alleged falling out as a couple. "When I spoke with my mother, she was in tears, telling me that we have to be nice to Gypsy or she won't let her see Aurora," she shared. "My mom is a very forgiving person and I'm just not at that stage right now."

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'I Don't Think He Would Do This'

Source: @GYPSYROSE.INSTA/INSTAGRAM Loved ones slammed Ken Urker's suicide allegations.

Ken's cause of death has not been determined, though police records have claimed that loved ones reported the man making "suicide threats" before he passed away. Autumn, however, slammed rumors that he took his own life, calling the narrative "hurtful" to her family. "The narrative being pushed is suicide, and that is a very hurtful narrative to the family and to anybody who loved him," she said. "I'm trying to respect my brother and give him dignity. That's why I'm being open, because that's not fair to him." "I don’t think he would ever do this to Aurora or my mother, and the family doesn’t think he did this on purpose, either," she added.

'I'm Just Angry at Her'

Source: MEGA Gypsy Rose Blanchard started a petition in her late fiancé's honor.