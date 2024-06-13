Hailey Bieber Suffering From Back Pain Amid Pregnancy With Husband Justin's Child: 'Who Was Gonna Tell Me?'
Hailey Bieber might have found herself singing to husband Justin's hit 2015 song "What Do You Mean?" after discovering that back pain is one of the biggest complaints from a pregnant woman.
On Wednesday, June 12, the gorgeous model took to Instagram to admit she's been suffering from some discomfort while carrying her and the "Baby" singer's first child.
"So who was gonna tell me about the lower back pain?" Hailey wrote alongside a photo of herself lounging on a chair outside with headphones on.
In the snap, the brunette bombshell had her hair slicked back while her adorable baby bump peeked through black shorts, which she paired with a green quarter-zip crewneck.
Hailey has brought her 52.5 million Instagram followers along for the ride ever since the Rhode Skin founder announced she and Justin were expecting back in May — more than five years after the longtime lovers tied the knot in 2018.
On Wednesday, May 15, the skincare guru revealed an odd pregnancy craving she had been having while informing her fans they weren't "allowed to judge."
The savory snack — which she referred to as her "biggest craving" — consisted of an egg salad-topped pickle with hot sauce.
Earlier this month, Hailey admitted she was secretly four months pregnant when she shot a recently released campaign with Saint Laurent as the face of their collaboration with Ray-Band.
"Shot this 4 months pretty with little bean in my belly," Hailey confessed alongside photos from the partnership.
The stunning celebrity and her husband are beyond thrilled about becoming a family-of-three.
"They have a name that they think is perfect," a source previously reported of Justin and Hailey. "They’re also starting to decorate a nursery. They can’t wait to meet the baby."
"Everyone is excited for them," the insider confirmed. "They will be great parents, and Justin will be super involved. This will be the next important project for him. He’s so excited to raise his baby."
Hailey waited until she was roughly six months pregnant before sharing the news with the world.
"They’ve also felt very protective of the baby from the moment they found out. They shared with family and close friends early on. It was very important for them to keep it quiet and just enjoy [it] for as long as possible before they publicly confirmed," the confidante confessed.
"They feel so blessed," the source continued of the "Peaches" singer and his wife.
Hailey previously admitted feeling fear about bringing a child into her life, as she frequently receives hate from trolls online and didn't want her kid to have to carry the same burden.