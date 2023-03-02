OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Hailey Bieber
OK LogoNEWS

Hailey Bieber's Birthday Tribute For Justin Flooded With Divorce Comments As Drama With Selena Gomez Picks Back Up

hailey selena pp
Source: mega
By:

Mar. 1 2023, Published 10:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Fans are making it clear who they're siding with in the never-ending feud between Justin Bieber's wife, Hailey Bieber, and his longtime on-off ex Selena Gomez.

Though the women denied harboring animosity towards each other, things hit a boiling point last week, so when Hailey uploaded a birthday tribute for the singer on Wednesday, March 1, the Disney Channel alum's admirers quickly expressed their opinions that the spouses should part ways over the model's "mean girl" antics.

Article continues below advertisement
hailey bieber birthday tribute justin divorce comments selena gomez
Source: @haileybieber/instagram

"@justinbieber sometimes divorce is a wonderful thing🥺," one person bluntly commented, while another said, "He looks like he’s being held hostage."

A third follower admitted, "I thought this was a divorce announcement," while a fourth wrote, "run Justin!"

Article continues below advertisement
hailey biebers birthday post justin
Source: mega

Hailey's post didn't even mention the drama, as she just gushed, "29 never looked so good."

"☺️Happy Birthday to you best friend! Words couldn’t possibly sum up all that you embody," the star, 26, added. "So here’s to more joy, more travel, yummy food, adventures, more peace, fun, and most of all more love. ✨🥳."

As OK! reported, Hailey and Selena's tension was reignited after the former's pal Kylie Jenner seemingly made a joke about the singer's eyebrows. Hailey got dragged into the mess when Kylie FaceTimed her, and the two put their cameras focused on their brows.

MORE ON:
Hailey Bieber
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

The reality star, 25, insisted there was no ill will towards Selena, who reciprocated her sentiment. However, Selena, 30, appeared to support the theory Hailey was being a "mean girl" by commenting on a resurfaced TikTok that showed the model making a rude remark about Selena's friend Taylor Swift.

The "Come and Get It" crooner's fans began attacking Hailey online, which prompted Selena to speak up.

hailey biebers birthday post justin
Source: mega

"I’m going to be taking a second from social media, because this is a little silly and I’m 30," she declared of the ordeal. "I'm too old for this. But I love you so much and I’ll see you guys sooner than later. I’m just gonna take a break from everything."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.