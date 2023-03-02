Hailey Bieber's Birthday Tribute For Justin Flooded With Divorce Comments As Drama With Selena Gomez Picks Back Up
Fans are making it clear who they're siding with in the never-ending feud between Justin Bieber's wife, Hailey Bieber, and his longtime on-off ex Selena Gomez.
Though the women denied harboring animosity towards each other, things hit a boiling point last week, so when Hailey uploaded a birthday tribute for the singer on Wednesday, March 1, the Disney Channel alum's admirers quickly expressed their opinions that the spouses should part ways over the model's "mean girl" antics.
"@justinbieber sometimes divorce is a wonderful thing🥺," one person bluntly commented, while another said, "He looks like he’s being held hostage."
A third follower admitted, "I thought this was a divorce announcement," while a fourth wrote, "run Justin!"
Hailey's post didn't even mention the drama, as she just gushed, "29 never looked so good."
"☺️Happy Birthday to you best friend! Words couldn’t possibly sum up all that you embody," the star, 26, added. "So here’s to more joy, more travel, yummy food, adventures, more peace, fun, and most of all more love. ✨🥳."
As OK! reported, Hailey and Selena's tension was reignited after the former's pal Kylie Jenner seemingly made a joke about the singer's eyebrows. Hailey got dragged into the mess when Kylie FaceTimed her, and the two put their cameras focused on their brows.
- Jordyn Woods Viciously Shades Kylie Jenner & Hailey Bieber, Takes Selena Gomez's Side In Nasty Feud
- Kendall Jenner Ripped To Shreds By Fans For Sporting $5,760 One-Legged Jumpsuit: 'That Fit Looks So Ridiculous On You'
- Watch: Kim Kardashian's Daughter North Films Cooking TikToks With Selena Gomez's Sister As Singer's Feud With Hailey Bieber Explodes
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The reality star, 25, insisted there was no ill will towards Selena, who reciprocated her sentiment. However, Selena, 30, appeared to support the theory Hailey was being a "mean girl" by commenting on a resurfaced TikTok that showed the model making a rude remark about Selena's friend Taylor Swift.
The "Come and Get It" crooner's fans began attacking Hailey online, which prompted Selena to speak up.
"I’m going to be taking a second from social media, because this is a little silly and I’m 30," she declared of the ordeal. "I'm too old for this. But I love you so much and I’ll see you guys sooner than later. I’m just gonna take a break from everything."