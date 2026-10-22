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Hailey Bieber Drops Jaws in Head-to-Toe Lace Lingerie for Sultry Campaign: Photos

Hailey Bieber
Source: MEGA

Hailey Bieber posed in a full lace look for Calzedonia.

Oct. 22 2026, Published 4:25 p.m. ET

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Hailey Bieber is back in black!

The model wowed in a head-to-toe lace lingerie look as she sizzled in Italian intimates brand Calzedonia's newest campaign.

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Hailey Bieber
Source: MEGA

Hailey Bieber wore nothing but a underwear under the see-through outfit.

In the photos, Bieber posed on a bed in the sultry see-through lace set. She wore nothing underneath the long-sleeved boatneck floral lace top, as she strategically covered her assets with her legs.

The Rhode founder completed the ensemble with matching lace tights, which she wore over a pair of black underwear.

She kept the rest of her look simple with a light, rosy makeup look and a center-parted blowout. She also sported a delicate pair of diamond drop earrings.

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Hailey Bieber
Source: MEGA

One social media user said Hailey Bieber looks 'beautiful' in the campaign.

In another shot, Bieber covered up slightly in an oversized black leather jacket as she stood with one leg on the bed.

The lingerie brand shared a few of the campaign photos via its Instagram with the caption, "A closer look at @haileybieber in the latest Calzedonia total lace look," as the comments section filled with praise.

"You just sold it to me," wrote one person, as another said, "Love this lace catsuit. Elegant with old 'Hollywood glamour vibes.' Hailey looks stunningly beautiful."

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Hailey Bieber Is a Calzedonia Global Ambassador

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Hailey Bieber

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Hailey Bieber
Source: MEGA

Hailey Bieber frequently models for the Italian brand's campaigns.

In May, the Arizona native became the global digital ambassador for Calzedonia and appeared in another campaign for the brand earlier this year.

The mother-of-one bared her cleavage in the company's Candy Pink bikini on June 8.

Bieber’s toned abs were on full display as she posed outside among palm trees, with a vanilla ice cream cone in hand for the summertime shots.

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Hailey and Justin Bieber Went Out for Date Night

Hailey Bieber
Source: MEGA

The pair attended a Kacey Musgraves concert.

The campaign comes after the 29-year-old enjoyed a night out with her husband, Justin Bieber.

The couple, who attended a Kacey Musgraves concert, gave fans a glimpse into their latest date night with a series of photos shared on Justin's Instagram account.

The "Peaches" singer, 32, posted a four-slide carousel that featured a sweet selfie with his wife.

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Hailey and Justin Bieber Celebrate 8 Years Together

Image of Hailey and Justin Bieber share one son together, Jack Blues.
Source: @LILBIEBER/INSTAGRAM

Hailey and Justin Bieber share one son together, Jack Blues.

Justin and Hailey tied the knot in a New York City courthouse ceremony in September 2018 before celebrating with a larger wedding in South Carolina the following year.

The couple just celebrated their 8th wedding anniversary with a PDA-packed post, which Justin captioned, "8 years until infinity ❤️. NEW BEGINNINGS ♾️ I love you, baby. Happy Anniversary 😘."

Hailey commented under the "Daisies" singer's upload, "8 years of me being horrendous at playing pool 😍😍," before adding, "😘💋."

The lovebirds also welcomed their first child, son Jack Blues Bieber, in August 2024.

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