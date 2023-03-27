Hailey Bieber Shows Support For Selena Gomez On Social Media After Ending Years-Long Feud

Mere hours later, Bieber uploaded a similar Instagram Story statement, writing: "I want to thank Selena for speaking out, as her and I have been discussing the last few weeks how to move past this ongoing narrative between her and I."

"The last few weeks have been very hard for everyone involved," the 26-year-old expressed, noting, "millions of people are seeing so much hate around this which is extremely harmful."

"In the end, I believe love will always be bigger than hate and negativity, and there is always an opportunity to meet each other with more empathy and compassion," Bieber concluded, seemingly hopeful her and Gomez's never-ending feud will be squashed once and for all.