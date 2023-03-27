Hailey Bieber Shows Support For Selena Gomez On Social Media After Ending Years-Long Feud
Hailey Bieber might have taken Selena Gomez's advice to Kill Em with Kindness.
The model dropped a friendly "like" on her husband Justin Bieber's ex-girlfriend's recent selfie shared to Instagram on Sunday, March 26.
In addition to Bieber double-tapping Gomez's thirst trap, as reported by a news publication, the stunning celebrities recently started following one another on Instagram, seemingly in an effort to put a stop to their never-ending social media feud.
"TBT to blondie sel. Summers coming! So many exciting things coming!" the "Love You Like a Love Song" singer, 30, captioned the drool-worthy photo of herself posing in front of a mirror while pouting her lips and showcasing her previously-dyed platinum blonde locks.
Bieber's subtle support for Gomez comes just a couple days after the pair joined forces in an attempt to put a stop to a recently-intensified social media war surrounding the two gorgeous gals and their infamous love triangle with the "Sorry" singer.
"Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity," Gomez explained in a statement to her 405 million Instagram followers on Friday, March 24.
"This isn’t what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying," the Only Murders in the Building star continued more than one month after her fans called out Bieber and her best friend Kylie Jenner for seemingly shading Gomez on The Kardashians star's Instagram Story and in a since-deleted TikTok shared on the Rhode Skin founder's account.
"I’ve always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop. ❤️," Gomez concluded.
Mere hours later, Bieber uploaded a similar Instagram Story statement, writing: "I want to thank Selena for speaking out, as her and I have been discussing the last few weeks how to move past this ongoing narrative between her and I."
"The last few weeks have been very hard for everyone involved," the 26-year-old expressed, noting, "millions of people are seeing so much hate around this which is extremely harmful."
"In the end, I believe love will always be bigger than hate and negativity, and there is always an opportunity to meet each other with more empathy and compassion," Bieber concluded, seemingly hopeful her and Gomez's never-ending feud will be squashed once and for all.
