Hailey Bieber Shares Never-Before-Seen Photo From When She Was Pregnant With Son Jack: 'Thank You 2024'
Hailey Bieber is reflecting on the past year since it gave her her son, Jack Blues Bieber, whom she shares with husband Justin Bieber.
The model, 28, posted a never-before-seen photo of herself when she was pregnant. In the black-and-white snapshot, the star is holding up her shirt as she revealed her baby bump.
"thank you 2024 👼🏻," she captioned the Instagram Story on Sunday, December 29.
The pair, who got married in 2018, revealed they were expecting their first baby together in May 2024, when Hailey shared a video from their vow renewal on Instagram.
Over the summer, the businesswoman shared a glimpse at her pregnancy, as she posted several bump photos to social media.
In August, the "Baby" singer, 30, announced their tot had arrived. "WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER," he wrote in the post.
Hailey later shared the same photo to her Instagram Stories, with the child's name, a teddy bear and a blue heart emoji.
As OK! previously reported, the Rhode Skin founder recently showed off new custom jewelry in honor of her little one. Hailey posted a picture to on December 21, which showed a close-up of her ring.
The birthstone is in honor of the month Jack was born, while the pear-shaped topaz represents “Mama.”
Though the A-listers are thinking about the future, one source said they are content with their family-of-three for now.
The pair “have discussed having more kids, but for right now, they’re happy with where things are at," the insider told Page Six.
“Hailey feels incredibly blessed to be celebrating her first Christmas as a mom,” the insider shared. “When Justin asked Hailey what she wanted for Christmas this year, she really couldn’t think of anything because she has everything she could ever want.”
As of late, the duo are “still adjusting to life as parents of a newborn“ and feel that “every day is a learning experience,” the source dished. “They couldn’t be happier."
Another source added: “Hailey has seen a whole different side to Justin since becoming a father and she’s more in love with him than ever."