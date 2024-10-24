or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Couples > Hailey Bieber
OK LogoCOUPLES

Justin Bieber Supports Wife Hailey at Rhode Party as Insider Claims Singer Is Struggling to 'Process' Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Scandal: Photos

Photo os Justin and Hailey Bieber
Source: mega

Justin and Hailey Bieber had a fun night out with friends.

By:

Oct. 24 2024, Published 3:32 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Though Justin Bieber is reportedly struggling to "process" former pal Sean "Diddy" Combs' scandal, he was by wife Hailey Bieber's side for her recent Rhode party.

On the night of Wednesday, October 23, the model held a bash at Los Angeles eatery Funke for the debut of her skincare line's Barrier Butter cream.

Article continues below advertisement
justin bieber supports hailey rhode party process sean diddy combs scandal photos
Source: mega

Justin Bieber accompanied wife Hailey to her Rhode product launch party on Wednesday, October 23.

Article continues below advertisement

The new mom — who welcomed her first child, son Jack, with Justin in August — looked every part the businesswoman in an oversized gray suit jacket, matching pants, striped button-down shirt, red tie and a pair of glasses.

The "Baby" crooner, 30, donned a brown plaid shacket, light wash jeans and a brown bucket hat, and he was seen with his hands on his wife's side as they exited the venue.

Article continues below advertisement
justin bieber supports hailey rhode party process sean diddy combs scandal photos
Source: mega

The stars welcomed their first child together in August.

Article continues below advertisement

Several of the 27-year-old's gal pals were in attendance as well, including Kylie and Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid and Tate McRae.

The star-studded soirée comes amid reports that the dad-of-one is "in a hard place mentally" after his former friend Diddy, 54, was arrested on charges of racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution last month.

MORE ON:
Hailey Bieber

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

"He has such a history with Diddy and the allegations against him have been hard to process," a source told a news outlet, noting Justin has "been advised to stay as far away as possible from anything and everything related to Diddy."

The Canada native hasn't been mentioned in lawsuits against the disgraced rapper, but the "I Need a Girl" vocalist took the pop star under his wing when he first entered the music industry as a young teen.

Article continues below advertisement
justin bieber supports hailey rhode party process sean diddy combs scandal photos
Source: mega

Disgraced star Sean 'Diddy' Combs used to hangout with the singer years ago.

Article continues below advertisement

Because of Sean's alleged actions — which includes claims of drugging and sexually assaulting dozens of people — fans feared Justin could have been exposed to some of the dad-of-seven's crimes.

Resurfaced interviews have only heightened suspicions, as in one late-night talk show appearance from 2011, the mogul said Justin "knows better than to be talking about the things that he does with Big Brother Puff on national television."

Article continues below advertisement
justin bieber supports hailey rhode party process sean diddy combs scandal photos
Source: mega

An insider said Justin is trying to focus on his family amid Diddy's scandal.

Despite the drama and headlines, Justin is doing his best to focus on his and Hailey's bundle of joy.

"[He’s] avoiding the Diddy situation at all costs to protect his family," an additional source shared. "[Justin] knows they won’t ever get this time back and he won’t allow any of the Diddy news to impact these special moments."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.