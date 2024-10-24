Justin Bieber Supports Wife Hailey at Rhode Party as Insider Claims Singer Is Struggling to 'Process' Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Scandal: Photos
Though Justin Bieber is reportedly struggling to "process" former pal Sean "Diddy" Combs' scandal, he was by wife Hailey Bieber's side for her recent Rhode party.
On the night of Wednesday, October 23, the model held a bash at Los Angeles eatery Funke for the debut of her skincare line's Barrier Butter cream.
The new mom — who welcomed her first child, son Jack, with Justin in August — looked every part the businesswoman in an oversized gray suit jacket, matching pants, striped button-down shirt, red tie and a pair of glasses.
The "Baby" crooner, 30, donned a brown plaid shacket, light wash jeans and a brown bucket hat, and he was seen with his hands on his wife's side as they exited the venue.
Several of the 27-year-old's gal pals were in attendance as well, including Kylie and Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid and Tate McRae.
The star-studded soirée comes amid reports that the dad-of-one is "in a hard place mentally" after his former friend Diddy, 54, was arrested on charges of racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution last month.
"He has such a history with Diddy and the allegations against him have been hard to process," a source told a news outlet, noting Justin has "been advised to stay as far away as possible from anything and everything related to Diddy."
The Canada native hasn't been mentioned in lawsuits against the disgraced rapper, but the "I Need a Girl" vocalist took the pop star under his wing when he first entered the music industry as a young teen.
Because of Sean's alleged actions — which includes claims of drugging and sexually assaulting dozens of people — fans feared Justin could have been exposed to some of the dad-of-seven's crimes.
Resurfaced interviews have only heightened suspicions, as in one late-night talk show appearance from 2011, the mogul said Justin "knows better than to be talking about the things that he does with Big Brother Puff on national television."
Despite the drama and headlines, Justin is doing his best to focus on his and Hailey's bundle of joy.
"[He’s] avoiding the Diddy situation at all costs to protect his family," an additional source shared. "[Justin] knows they won’t ever get this time back and he won’t allow any of the Diddy news to impact these special moments."