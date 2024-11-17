Justin Bieber's Inner Circle 'Concerned' His 'Lack of Socializing' Is a 'Deeper Issue': He 'Disappears Sometimes'
Though Justin and Hailey Bieber recently welcomed their son, Jack, it seems like his inner circle is nervous about his well-being, a source claimed.
“Justin hardly ever gets out. Everyone thought his lack of socializing was because he was embracing being a dad, but now those close to him are concerned it’s a deeper issue,” an insider alleged. “He seems to be more troubled than ever.”
Lately, the pop star, 30, has been dealing with a lot, including a potential lawsuit over his $300 million fortune, which has been "really bothering him lately."
"He seems to be regressing,” the insider claimed. “When he experiences low lows, Justin disappears sometimes. Some in his immediate circle are worried.”
Additionally, after his mentor Sean "Diddy" Combs was arrested for in September on charges of racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution.
“It’s like he’s fallen off the map since Diddy’s arrest and all the sick details coming out. People are genuinely worried about him,” another insider noted.
- Justin Bieber's Family 'Concerned' as the Pop Star 'Doesn't Trust' the People Around Him After Sean 'Diddy' Combs Videos Resurface
- Justin Bieber Spotted Looking Downcast After Videos of Him Alongside Disgraced Rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs Resurface
- Justin Bieber Admits He’s Been ‘Struggling A Lot’ In Troubling Instagram Post
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The "Baby" singer also reportedly owes $380,000 in unpaid property taxes.
According to TMZ, the Grammy winner believes his former business managers "grossly mismanaged" his massive fortune.
“Now he has people that are his friends ‘helping him out’ with his finances,” claimed a source, “but they may not have his best interests at heart.”
For now, Justin has stayed silence about his relationship with Combs, 55, but some are nervous he could eventually lose it as more revelations are uncovered.
"Family members are concerned about Justin. It’s unclear whether Diddy would have taken advantage of Justin at the time as his family was nearby, and his manager Scooter Braun really did care about him," another insider claimed. "But saying that, Justin did go through a really bad period, a very rebellious phase."
"Do I believe he was involved in some stupid s---? Yeah,” another source explained. "He was a teenager. He was the biggest pop star in the world. Everyone was worried about him, and we didn’t know if he would survive it. People took advantage of everything he did."
In Touch spoke to the source.