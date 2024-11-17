or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Justin Bieber
OK LogoNEWS

Justin Bieber's Inner Circle 'Concerned' His 'Lack of Socializing' Is a 'Deeper Issue': He 'Disappears Sometimes'

justin bieber circle concerned lack socializing deeper issue pp
Source: MEGA

Justin Bieber's pals are 'concerned' about the star's 'lack of socializing,' a source claimed.

By:

Nov. 17 2024, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Though Justin and Hailey Bieber recently welcomed their son, Jack, it seems like his inner circle is nervous about his well-being, a source claimed.

“Justin hardly ever gets out. Everyone thought his lack of socializing was because he was embracing being a dad, but now those close to him are concerned it’s a deeper issue,” an insider alleged. “He seems to be more troubled than ever.”

Article continues below advertisement
justin hailey bieber
Source: MEGA

Justin and Hailey Bieber welcomed their son, Jack, in August.

Article continues below advertisement

Lately, the pop star, 30, has been dealing with a lot, including a potential lawsuit over his $300 million fortune, which has been "really bothering him lately."

"He seems to be regressing,” the insider claimed. “When he experiences low lows, Justin disappears sometimes. Some in his immediate circle are worried.”

Article continues below advertisement
justin bieber sue business managers mishandling million fortune
Source: MEGA

Justin Bieber was mentored by Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

Article continues below advertisement

Additionally, after his mentor Sean "Diddy" Combs was arrested for in September on charges of racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

“It’s like he’s fallen off the map since Diddy’s arrest and all the sick details coming out. People are genuinely worried about him,” another insider noted.

MORE ON:
Justin Bieber

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
justin bieber parents protected sean diddy combs playboy model
Source: MEGA

Justin Bieber has not spoken about the rapper's September arrest.

Article continues below advertisement

The "Baby" singer also reportedly owes $380,000 in unpaid property taxes.

According to TMZ, the Grammy winner believes his former business managers "grossly mismanaged" his massive fortune.

“Now he has people that are his friends ‘helping him out’ with his finances,” claimed a source, “but they may not have his best interests at heart.”

Article continues below advertisement
diddy sean combs
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is currently in jail in New York.

Article continues below advertisement

For now, Justin has stayed silence about his relationship with Combs, 55, but some are nervous he could eventually lose it as more revelations are uncovered.

"Family members are concerned about Justin. It’s unclear whether Diddy would have taken advantage of Justin at the time as his family was nearby, and his manager Scooter Braun really did care about him," another insider claimed. "But saying that, Justin did go through a really bad period, a very rebellious phase."

"Do I believe he was involved in some stupid s---? Yeah,” another source explained. "He was a teenager. He was the biggest pop star in the world. Everyone was worried about him, and we didn’t know if he would survive it. People took advantage of everything he did."

In Touch spoke to the source.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.