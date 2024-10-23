or
Hailey Bieber Shows Appreciation for Husband Justin After He Bought Her a Gift 'for No Reason': 'It's the Little Things'

Photo of Justin and Hailey Bieber
Source: mega

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey are stronger than ever.

By:

Oct. 23 2024, Published 2:32 p.m. ET

Hailey Bieber is showing her appreciation for husband Justin Bieber!

On Tuesday, October 22, the model revealed via an Instagram Story post that the singer "bought me a plant for no reason 🥲."

hailey bieber justin gift
Source: @haileybieber/instagram

Hailey Bieber revealed hubby Justin bought her a plant 'for no reason.'

"It's the little things," added the new mom, 27, who shared a photo of a small growing plant coming out of the soil that was situated in a blue pot outside.

As OK! reported, the couple — who welcomed their first child, son Jack, in August — is sticking together in the wake of the "Baby" crooner's former friend Sean "Diddy" Combs' scandal and arrest.

hailey bieber shows appreciation husband justin bought gift no reason
Source: mega

The couple tied the knot in 2018.

The rapper, 54, was said to have "abused, threatened and coerced women and others around him to fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation and conceal his conduct" for years, and though Justin, 30, isn't mentioned in any lawsuits, Diddy took him under his wing when he was just a teenager starting out in the industry.

Resurfaced interviews of the music artists have fans worried as to what the pop star could have been exposed to while hanging out with the disgraced mogul, as in a 2011 TV appearance, Diddy said the new dad "knows better than to be talking about the things that he does with Big Brother Puff on national television."

hailey bieber shows appreciation husband justin bought gift no reason
Source: mega

The new dad's name has been dragged into headlines due to former friend Sean 'Diddy' Combs' September arrest.

Justin hasn't commented on the scandal, but an insider said he's "disgusted" by the allegations made against the father-of-seven.

While the Canada native was "advised to stay as far away as possible from anything and everything related to Diddy," the insider noted that the "Company" vocalist "is in a hard place mentally right now. He has such a history with Diddy and the allegations against him have been hard to process."

However, Justin's "happiness being a dad has outweighed his anxiety about Diddy."

The Rhode skincare founder's father, Stephen Baldwin, hinted that his daughter has been supporting her husband through this difficult time.

After the actor, 58, called his son-in-law "one of the bravest artists ever," he gushed of the duo, "I am just glad he connected with a great gal to help him survive."

hailey bieber shows appreciation husband justin bought gift no reason
Source: @justinbieber/instagram

Justin and Hailey Bieber welcomed their first child in August.

"Their happiness and their well-being and their health is more obviously now better than ever," Stephen added, revealing the new parents are very "relaxed" as they care for their "incredibly cute" baby boy.

"They're just spending really sweet, private quality time with Jack," the Earthstorm actor added. "And we're just getting ready to watch him come out on the world here, come out on the scene."

