Hailey Bieber Angered After Husband Justin Is Ranked as the Eighth Greatest Pop Star of the 21st Century in Shocking List: 'F------ Joke'
Billboard may need to say "Sorry" to Justin and Hailey Bieber,
On Wednesday, November 27, the model expressed her anger after the publication ranked her husband lower than she thought he deserved on their list of the greatest pop stars of the 21st century.
Following the publication’s upload on Instagram, declaring Justin as No. 8, the Rhode Skin founder penned, “Billboard is a f------ joke as per usual!”
In response to the mother-of-one’s shocking reaction, people slammed her and the “Sorry” artist on X, formerly known as Twitter.
“Exactly. he shouldn't even be on the list, they are a joke,” one person wrote, while another added, “No, she’s right, he should actually be lower…”
A third noted, “She’s allowed to have an opinion, even if it’s wrong,” as a fourth declared, “She needs to shut up. Justin Bieber had a good run in the early 2010s till 2017, then he went downhill.”
The model’s response comes as the couple — who recently welcomed their son, Jack — has faced much harder struggles.
Amid rumors Justin could have been a victim of Sean “Diddy” Combs — who was arrested in September for racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution — a source spilled about how Justin's inner circle is concerned for his well-being.
“Justin hardly ever gets out. Everyone thought his lack of socializing was because he was embracing being a dad, but now those close to him are concerned it’s a deeper issue,” the insider claimed. “He seems to be more troubled than ever.”
"He seems to be regressing,” the source added. “When he experiences low lows, Justin disappears sometimes. Some in his immediate circle are worried.”
“It’s like he’s fallen off the map since Diddy’s arrest and all the sick details coming out. People are genuinely worried about him,” they continued.
In addition to the buzz surrounding his association with the music mogul and becoming a father, the 30-year-old has also been “really bothered” by a potential lawsuit over his $300 million fortune, as Justin believes his former business managers "grossly mismanaged" his money over the years.
“Now he has people that are his friends ‘helping him out’ with his finances,” the insider alleged, “but they may not have his best interests at heart.”