Article continues below advertisement
Justin Bieber Posts Adorable Photos of Wife Hailey After Admitting He Sometimes 'Hates Himself'

Hailey Bieber
Source: @justinbieber/Instagram

Justin Bieber posted smiling photos of wife Hailey following a series of cryptic Instagram captions.

March 24 2025, Published 3:02 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Justin Bieber is focusing on what matters in the face of breakup rumors.

On March 23, the singer, 31, posted a photo of his wife, Hailey, smiling across the table from him at a restaurant. Two hours later, he shared a similar snapshot on his Instagram Story of her taking in a plate of fries brought to their table.

Article continues below advertisement
hailey
Source: @justinbieber/Instagram

Article continues below advertisement

On March 16, Justin posted a photo dump of him and the model enjoying Disney. The carousel included selfies of them competing against each other on a Buzz Lightyear ride, on a rollercoaster and walking down Main Street with The Kid LAROI. The “Baby” singer captioned the photos “Mom and Dad” with a heart-eyes emoji, seemingly referring to him and his wife.

Two days later, he followed up with another post at Disney of Hailey, 28, cheesing in Minnie Mouse ears with him and LAROI.

Article continues below advertisement
hailey
Source: @justinbieber/Instagram

Hailey Bieber has been accused of keeping tabs on her husband, Justin, for years.

Article continues below advertisement

Wedged in between the posts of his wife, Justin has been posting some self-deprecating messages. He captioned a post of himself in a collaborative music session on March 22, writing, “I think I hate myself sometimes when I feel myself start to become authentic. Then I remember we’re all being made to think we’re not enough but I still hate when I change myself to please people.”

The same day, he posted another carousel captioned, “I got anger issues too, but I wanna grow and not react so much smh.” The post featured an image of himself concealing his face with a hoodie, one of him as a child and one of his six-month-old son, Jack.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans are concerned that the cryptic messages are a subtle reference to Hailey, who was recently accused of stalking her husband’s ex Selena Gomez.

“Your wife needs therapy,” one Instagram user wrote on Justin’s post, while another commented, “Hailey is just making it worse.”

Article continues below advertisement
hailey
Source: @justinbieber/Instagram

Hailey Bieber has been accused of 'stalking' husband Justin's ex Selena Gomez.

Article continues below advertisement

A recent seven-part YouTube series dissected Hailey’s “obsessive” behaviors, claiming she was keeping close tabs on Justin for years before their marriage in 2018. Photos of Hailey and Selena, 32, flashed on screen to demonstrate the model’s habit of “copying” the actress’ photo poses and attire.

Earlier this month, Hailey was also accused of "liking" a post that mocked Selena and her fiancé, Benny Blanco. Hailey’s rep denied all allegations, as reported to Us Weekly.

Article continues below advertisement
hailey
Source: @justinbieber/Instagram

Justin Bieber recently went to Disney with wife Hailey and friend The Kid LAROI.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans are claiming that Justin's sudden spam in Instagram posts of his wife are only a means of silencing haters — not because he actually wants to show her off.

“Me trying to prove to myself I’m over my ex,” one person commented, while another went as far as to assume Hailey herself was the one posting the photos.

Article continues below advertisement
justin
Source: MEGA

Justin and Hailey Bieber got married in 2019.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans are charged up following the March 21 release of Selena’s new album with Benny, I Said I Love You First. One track, “How Does It Feel Forgotten,” throws subtle shade at an ex, whom many assume is Justin.

The lyrics read, “You're so embarrassin'/ Go cry when no one's watchin'/ I can't imagine it/ How does it feel to be forgotten (Ah), forgotten?”

Article continues below advertisement
justin
Source: MEGA

Justin and Hailey Bieber share son Jack together.

Despite online drama, the Biebers are reportedly standing strong and focusing on raising their son.

“Hailey’s working, and Justin’s creating music," a source told People earlier this month. "They are just doing their thing. They are not concerned what people think."

