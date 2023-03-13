Justin Bieber Ditches Wife Hailey On Vanity Fair Red Carpet, Singer Enters Party Through Back Entrance While Wearing A Blanket
Awkward? Justin Bieber decided to ditch his wife, Hailey Bieber, and not walk alongside her at the Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party on Sunday, March 12.
Instead, the singer, 29, met the model, 26, inside the event, opting to come through "a back entrance," where he "met her inside," a source revealed.
The "Baby" crooner also dressed down for the occasion, as he wore a blanket and hat.
“Justin did not look well. He was hunched over and wearing a blanket," a source spilled, while another onlooker said Justin looked “tormented” and seemed “weird.”
When the Grammy winner got to the shindig, Vanity Fair reported, “Justin Bieber arrived… wearing what appeared to be a quilted blanket on his back and immediately went up to Clippers star Russell Westbrook, who was clad in head-to-toe Thom Browne.”
Meanwhile, the blonde babe looked stunning in a long black gown for her night out on the town.
Hailey was also spotted hanging out with her pals Kylie and Kendall Jenner.
As OK! previously reported, the makeup mogul has been embroiled in some drama as of late.
Hailey has been accused of bullying Justin's ex Selena Gomez over the past few weeks.
It all started when fans pointed out that Hailey and Kylie were supposedly making fun of the Disney Channel alum's eyebrows on social media.
"I hate mean girls, just come out of the closet Kylie, we get it, you're struggling," one person wrote of the clip, to which Gomez allegedly responded, "I love you."
However, Kylie denied the "silly" rumors, explaining that there was no tension between them and Gomez. "This is reaching," she declared.
"No shade towards selena ever and i didn’t see her eyebrows post!" the mom-of-two claimed, adding, "u guys are making something out of nothing."
Despite Hailey being dragged through the mud, Justin has been by her side.
"Justin has been an amazing support system for Hailey throughout all this. She's been leaning on Justin and knows he has her back no matter what," a source told Us Weekly. "Their marriage is stronger than ever, and it’s challenging times like this that only strengthen their bond."
The Canada native even showed his wife some love when he posted some sweet snapshots of them on a boat. "LUV U BABY," he exclaimed on March 12.
