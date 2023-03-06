Dig At Selena Gomez? Justin Bieber Ripped Apart For Handing Out Questionable Party Favors At Birthday Bash: 'Truly Embarrassing'
Selena Gomez fans are not having Justin Bieber's latest antics.
Last week, "Baby" hitmaker threw a huge bash to ring in his 29th birthday, but one of the items in the swag bag for attendees raised eyebrows.
“I am so grateful that I didn’t end up with that what I thought I wanted,” read an engraved lighter given out to party goers and shared by Bieber's artistic director, Alfredo Flores, on Instagram.
Despite not directly naming his former girlfriend, Gomez's fans went wild with speculation that the phrase was a subtle hint towards the "Wolves" singer.
"Their whole world revolves around selena gomez. you are 5 years into marriage and still your ex is the main topic on your birthday? also posting your ex's tattoo. imagine if it was selena doing this, they would call her obsessed," one Twitter user penned.
"Not justin bieber having a selena gomez themed party, truly embarrassing," a second person wrote.
"This is the definition of obsession. He's really obsessed with her," a third person shared, before another jokingly added, "awwee he's team selena."
To make matters worse, eagle-eyed fans also pointed out the fact that Bieber only uploaded one photo of wife Hailey Bieber, where her back was turned to the camera. Meanwhile, his tattoo in honor of Gomez was on full display.
Bieber being called out comes as the Only Murders in the Building star and his wife have been tied up in an alleged feud after the Rhode Skin founder and Kylie Jenner appeared to mock Gomez for her overly laminated eyebrows.
While The Kardashians star denied any shade, the Rare Beauty creator took to the comments section to thank social media users who called out the supermodel and Jenner's shady actions.
"Mean girls coming at [Selena's] f****** throat," one TikTok user said of Hailey and Jenner, noting it was "disgusting, despicable behavior from nepo babies."
"I hate mean girls, just come out of the closet Kylie, we get it, you're struggling," another user penned, to which Gomez herself allegedly responded, "I love you."