Dig At Selena Gomez? Justin Bieber Ripped Apart For Handing Out Questionable Party Favors At Birthday Bash: 'Truly Embarrassing'

"Their whole world revolves around selena gomez. you are 5 years into marriage and still your ex is the main topic on your birthday? also posting your ex's tattoo. imagine if it was selena doing this, they would call her obsessed," one Twitter user penned.

"Not justin bieber having a selena gomez themed party, truly embarrassing," a second person wrote.

"This is the definition of obsession. He's really obsessed with her," a third person shared, before another jokingly added, "awwee he's team selena."