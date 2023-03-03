Selena Gomez Escapes From Heated Hailey Bieber Drama By Going On Rural Fishing Trip With Her Family
Selena Gomez went on a family fishing trip following drama with Hailey Bieber.
On Thursday, March 2, the Rare Beauty founder posted a photo of herself, her 9-year-old sister, Gracie, and an older man holding fish on a motorboat. She shared four additional snaps showing off her rural roots.
“Texas girl at heart. Cali girl for fun and NY gal for the real. Grateful, thankful and blessed lady!” said the pop star.
The upload caught the public’s attention, with fans taking to the comments section.
Hulu said, “The fish ended up with the best catch,” while another user quipped, “Selena holding a fish wasn’t on my bingo card for today or ever.”
Most of the remarks referred to the Disney alum’s recent beef with the Rhode Skin founder.
“Hailey's Google search: How to Catch Fish,” said one user, a second added, “Hailey’s trying to figure out where to get a boat now.”
A third fan said, “How long do y’all think Hailey will take to post a pic with a fish?”
These statements allude to the fact that Bieber seems to have copied the actress over the years: Gomez started a cooking show, then Bieber started a cooking show, Gomez started a beauty brand, then Bieber started a beauty brand, Gomez got a “g” tattoo, then Bieber got a “g” tattoo — the list goes on.
Fans started noticing this pattern after the drama between the A-listers began.
As OK! previously reported, on Tuesday, February 21, Gomez posted a selfie on Instagram saying, "I wish I was as pretty as Bella Hadid," the singer then pointed out, “I laminated my brows too much."
Just hours after, Bieber uploaded a screenshot of herself and bestie Kylie Jenner on FaceTime in which they showed off their perfectly shaped bows.
Immediately, people began to speculate that the snap was a dig at Gomez.
The next day, Jenner tried to squash the rumor saying the connection between the two posts was "silly" and added "this is reaching," though her efforts were unsuccessful.
Since the start of the tiff, Jenner and Bieber have both lost hundreds of thousands of followers, meanwhile, Gomez has gained millions.
The model even limited her comments on Instagram following the incident due to the amount of hate she was receiving.