Selena Gomez Admits Her 'Heart Has Been Heavy' As Rumored Feud With Hailey Bieber Spirals Out Of Control

Source: mega
By:

Mar. 6 2023, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

Waving the white flag? As rumors of a rift between Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber take the internet by storm, the Disney child star is begging for kindness.

On Sunday, March 5, Gomez shared a TikTok asking her followers to "please, please be kinder” online while hinting that her and the model's social media drama, which ignited late last month, has taken a toll on her mental health.

Source: @selenagomez/tiktok

"consider others mental health," she asked of her supporters in two since-deleted comments on her makeup tutorial video.

"Thank you and love you all so much,” the 30-year-old added. “I’m deeply grateful for each and every one of you humans. You make me unbelievably happy."

The “Come & Get It” singer continued, “My heart has been heavy and I only want good for everyone. All my love.”

Source: @selenagomez/tiktok

Gomez's subtle response to the drama surrounding her in recent weeks comes after Mrs. Bieber and best friend Kylie Jenner appeared to mock the Wizards of Waverly Place actress after she showed off her diligently brushed brows and a full face of makeup that mimicked Bella Hadid's signature look in a TikTok video.

Online users suggested the best friends were poking fun at Gomez after she said in the February clip that she accidentally "laminated" her brows too much, because mere hours later, Bieber uploaded a screenshot of her and the reality star zooming in on their eyebrows over FaceTime.

MORE ON:
Selena Gomez
Source: mega

And while Jenner attempted to set the record straight — as she also posted a close-up photo of her face on the same day as Gomez's eyebrow video and wrote "this was an accident??" — the wife of Justin Bieber has yet to address the ordeal.

As OK! reported, Jenner called the rumors "silly" and "reaching" in the comments of a TikTok trying to breakdown the alleged back and forth between the celebrities. "no shade towards selena ever and i didn’t see her eyebrows post!" she added at the time. "u guys are making something out of nothing."

Source: OK!

Gomez agreed with the reality star, adding that all this drama is "unnecessary" and that she's a "fan" of the Kylie Cosmetics founder.

