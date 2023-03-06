Selena Gomez Admits Her 'Heart Has Been Heavy' As Rumored Feud With Hailey Bieber Spirals Out Of Control

Waving the white flag? As rumors of a rift between Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber take the internet by storm, the Disney child star is begging for kindness.

On Sunday, March 5, Gomez shared a TikTok asking her followers to "please, please be kinder” online while hinting that her and the model's social media drama, which ignited late last month, has taken a toll on her mental health.