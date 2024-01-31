Justin and Hailey Bieber Share a 'Cute' Smooch During Romantic Date Night: Photos
Justin and Hailey Bieber look more in love than ever!
The pop star, 29, took to Instagram on Tuesday, January 30, to share a slew of adorable snaps of his romantic date night with his wife of five years after they first tied the knot.
In the sweet photos, the Hollywood power couple cozied up and shared a smooch before heading out for their night on the town together.
"We’re cute ☺️," the Rhode Skin founder, 27, commented below the adorable post of herself and her hubby.
"You two are the meaning of perfection😍❤️," a fan gushed over the pair.
"My favorite people ever🥹," a second social media user penned.
After nearly half a decade of wedded bliss, the Biebers have continued to navigate how difficult life can be in the public eye, especially when it comes to the pressure from the world for the two to have a child together. "It would be a lie if I was like, 'Oh, yeah, I don't give a s---,'" the model explained in an interview about the pregnancy speculation.
"Recently, everybody was like, 'Oh, my God, she's pregnant,' and that's happened to me multiple times before," she explained. "There is something that's disheartening about, D---, I can't be bloated one time and not be pregnant?"
"It’s just, honestly, at the end of the day, so hilarious how much people f------ care," the blonde beauty noted. "Let me do what I want to do with my body and you guys can do what you want to do with your body. Let’s just let it be that."
Hailey previously opened up about how when she and Justin do have a brood of their own, they will have to adjust to life in the spotlight. "Maybe I liked the idea at 18 of not raising kids around certain things, but my life is so different now than it was when I was 18," she explained.
"It's so hard to say what I'm going to do or not do when there isn't even a child here yet," she added. "I don't even know what it feels like to be a parent other than a dog parent yet. And that's not the same thing, by any means."
However, Hailey made it clear motherhood was certainly "something that I look forward to. It’s also such a private, intimate thing. It’s something that’s going to come when it comes."