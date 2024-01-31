Justin and Hailey Bieber Share a 'Cute' Smooch During Romantic Date Night: Photos

After nearly half a decade of wedded bliss, the Biebers have continued to navigate how difficult life can be in the public eye, especially when it comes to the pressure from the world for the two to have a child together. "It would be a lie if I was like, 'Oh, yeah, I don't give a s---,'" the model explained in an interview about the pregnancy speculation.

"Recently, everybody was like, 'Oh, my God, she's pregnant,' and that's happened to me multiple times before," she explained. "There is something that's disheartening about, D---, I can't be bloated one time and not be pregnant?"

"It’s just, honestly, at the end of the day, so hilarious how much people f------ care," the blonde beauty noted. "Let me do what I want to do with my body and you guys can do what you want to do with your body. Let’s just let it be that."