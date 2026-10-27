PHOTOS Halle Bailey Shows Off Body in Daring Barely-There Top While Attending Jay-Z Concert: See Photos of Her Hot Look Source: MEGA, @HALLEBAILEY/INSTAGRAM Halle Bailey showed off her figure in a barely-there halter top during a night out. Taylor Camp Oct. 27 2026, Updated 4:56 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Halle Bailey is turning heads with her latest night-out look. The Little Mermaid actress, 26, showed off her figure in a revealing halter top while enjoying a night out at a Jay-Z concert. Bailey shared a series of photos from the outing on Instagram, giving fans a closer look at her daring outfit and a glimpse inside the show.

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Halle Bailey Rocks a Revealing Halter Top

Source: @HALLEBAILEY/INSTAGRAM The singer paired her revealing crisscross top with low-rise blue jeans and gold jewelry.

Bailey put her toned stomach on display in a barely-there crop top that crossed over her chest and featured a dramatic cutout. She paired the revealing piece with low-rise, baggy blue jeans, allowing the statement top to take center stage. The singer accessorized with long gold earrings, delicate bracelets and a pair of black shoes while wearing her hair in long curls. In one photo, Bailey raised both hands toward her hair as she posed against a cream colored wall. Another snap captured her looking over her shoulder, while a third showed her resting one hand behind her head.

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Halle Bailey Gives Fans a Glimpse Inside Jay-Z's Concert

Source: @HALLEBAILEY/INSTAGRAM Jay-Z performed in front of a packed crowd as Halle Bailey documented the show on Instagram.

"I got out of the house last night," Bailey captioned the Instagram carousel. The post wasn't just about her outfit, though. Bailey also shared photos from the concert, including a shot of Jay-Z performing beneath a spotlight as his image appeared on a massive screen. Another photo showed the packed venue illuminated in blue, with "JAY-Z30" displayed across the stage.

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Fans React to Halle Bailey's Daring Outfit

Source: @HALLEBAILEY/INSTAGRAM Halle Bailey posed with her hands by her face as she modeled her daring concert outfit.

Bailey's followers quickly flooded the comments section with reactions to her eye-catching look. "More trust in that shirt than I have in myself," one fan joked. Another person wrote, "Halle acts like an auntie already...I get it though." Others were simply impressed by the singer's appearance. "Hope the Hov show was as epic as you look," one commenter gushed. "Instagram is identifying this as AI content because this woman is so beautiful that they think she's not real," another follower wrote, referencing the AI content label visible on the post.

Halle Bailey Finishes Her Night With a Mirror Selife

Source: @HALLEBAILEY/INSTAGRAM Halle Bailey ended her photo carousel with a bathroom mirror selfie.