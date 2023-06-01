Halle Berry Is Helping Angelina Jolie Tone Her 'Bony' and 'Weak' Body Leading Up to the Pair's New Film

"She's skin and bones!" the insider said of Jolie. "She knows she needs to put on muscle and this is the motivator to finally do it. With everything else going on in her life she hasn't been able to make her health a priority — but now that her work requires it, she's out of excuses."

"Angelina can't stop talking about Halle's muscles," the source spilled. "She wants some of what Halle's got, and Halle has agreed to help make it happen."