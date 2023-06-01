Halle Berry Is Helping Angelina Jolie Tone Her 'Bony' and 'Weak' Body Leading Up to the Pair's New Film
Angelina Jolie is hitting the gym!
A source recently disclosed the Girl, Interrupted alum has enlisted her soon-to-be costar Halle Berry to help her build muscle before their new movie Maude v Maude begins filming.
"She's skin and bones!" the insider said of Jolie. "She knows she needs to put on muscle and this is the motivator to finally do it. With everything else going on in her life she hasn't been able to make her health a priority — but now that her work requires it, she's out of excuses."
"Angelina can't stop talking about Halle's muscles," the source spilled. "She wants some of what Halle's got, and Halle has agreed to help make it happen."
According to the insider, Berry, who is well known for her "strict ketogenic diet," insisted she's confident she'll be able to help Jolie get into tiptop shape. In fact, the source claimed Brad Pitt's ex-wife has already begun her diet and intense workout regimen.
"Halle's a fanatic when it comes to food. She's paleo and always trying to convert people, so she was thrilled when Angelina asked for her guidance," they explained. "She's got Angie drinking bone broth, loading up on healthy fats and lifting weights."
"Angie is weak and totally out of shape, but she's determined to kick butt with Halle's help," the insider continued.
"She knows it's not going to be easy after more than 20 years," the source expressed. "She's not in her 20s anymore, but she's willing to do whatever it takes."
The source noted Jolie has not been in great form since her appearance in Lara Croft: Tomb Raider. To get back to her 2001 physique, the Maleficent star will allegedly need to regain 15 pounds of pure muscle.
As OK! previously reported, the brunette beauty's desire for a toned bod comes after she's been staying out of the spotlight in recent years.
A source expressed that since her split from Pitt, she has become somewhat of a recluse.
"She's cut out people she's worked with for years and no longer speaks to any family other than her kids. She has almost no one else left. Her life is very lonely," the insider shared.
She recently stated that her kids — Maddox, 21, Pax, 19, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 16, Knox, 14, and Vivienne, 14 — have been her rock through the couple's tragic split.
"They're the best friends I've ever had," she said at President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden's White House State Dinner in Apil. "Nobody has ever stood by me more."
Radar reported on the source's comments.