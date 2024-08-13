Halle Berry Has Broken 10 Bones and Been 'Knocked Out 3 Times' While Filming Action Movies
Halle Berry is always kicking butt on screen, but the actress admitted that in reality, she's suffered a ton of injuries while filming action movies.
While doing press with Mark Wahlberg for their Netflix movie The Union, the mom-of-two listed all of the bones she's broken on set.
"Got an arm broken, broke ribs twice — two ribs one time, three ribs another time. Broke a tailbone, broke two toes and a finger," the star, 57, stated, noting she's also been "knocked out three times."
"Whoa," Wahlberg, 53, reacted to her confession, as his list was much shorter, sharing he's had "a torn meniscus and a separated shoulder."
On the bright side, her movie roles have also allowed her to learn new skills, such as jiu-jitsu, taekwondo and muay thai.
"Decades of action movies = how many injuries? Well you do the math 😂," the Catwoman star captioned the interview video on her Instagram page.
Berry has always been candid about her health and wellness, even detailing the time she first started experiencing perimenopause symptoms.
During a women's health summit in March, the star admitted that years ago, "my ego told me that I was going to skip" that phase since she was in such good shape.
"I was so [uneducated] at that time," she acknowledged. "I wish I knew then what I know now."
The Oscar winner explained that she went to see a doctor because she started having "terrible pain" after being intimate with boyfriend Van Hunt, 54.
Berry was in shock when the doctor told her, "You have the worst case of herpes I have ever seen."
The actress didn't know what to think of the diagnosis since both herself and Hunt — who she's been dating since 2020 — had been tested recently.
"I realized after the fact that is a symptom of perimenopause," she shared. "My doctor had no knowledge and didn’t prepare me, that’s when I knew, ‘Oh my gosh, I’ve got to use my platform, I have to use all of who I am and I have to start making a change and a difference for other women.'"
The Extant alum said she publicized the incident because she hates that menopause is seen as a "dirty little word."
"It can’t just be the doom and gloom story. This is a glorious time of life," she raved.