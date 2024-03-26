Halle Berry's Doctor Mistook Her Perimenopause Symptoms for the 'Worse Case of Herpes' They'd Ever Seen

Berry and the singer confirmed they were dating in the fall of 2020 and have been going strong ever since.

In 2022, the two-time divorcee revealed she and Hunt had a special gathering with one of her kids to honor their relationship.

"I really believe I've found my person," she insisted in a past interview. "My son Maceo on his own did this little commitment ceremony for us in the back seat of the car. I think he finally sees me happy, and it's infectious. It was his way of saying, 'This is good. This makes me happy.'"