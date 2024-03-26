OK Magazine
Halle Berry's Doctor Mistook Her Perimenopause Symptoms for the 'Worse Case of Herpes' They'd Ever Seen

By:

Mar. 26 2024, Published 2:53 p.m. ET

Halle Berry wants to be an advocate for women's health.

The actress was one of the speakers at the Monday, March 25, A Day of Unreasonable Conversation summit, where she was joined by notables like Kerry Washington and First Lady Jill Biden to talk about everything from culture to fitness.

The mother-of-two, 57, explained she wants to change "the way women and men feel about women during their midlife."

The Oscar winner also hopes people stop seeing menopause as a "dirty little word," explaining, "it can’t just be the doom and gloom story. This is a glorious time of life."

During the chat, Berry recalled when she found out she was in perimenopause, joking that years ago, "my ego told me that I was going to skip it" since she was in good shape.

"I was so [uneducated] at that time. I wish I knew then what I know now," she admitted.

The actress revealed that the morning after getting intimate with current boyfriend Van Hunt — whom she called the "man of my dreams" — she was experiencing "terrible pain," so she went to the doctor.

Berry was shocked when the physician told her, "You have the worst case of herpes I have ever seen."

The movie star was taken aback by her doctor's diagnosis since both herself and Hunt, 54, had been tested previously.

"I realized after the fact that is a symptom of perimenopause," she said. "My doctor had no knowledge and didn’t prepare me, that’s when I knew, ‘Oh my gosh, I’ve got to use my platform, I have to use all of who I am and I have to start making a change and a difference for other women.'”

Berry and the singer confirmed they were dating in the fall of 2020 and have been going strong ever since.

In 2022, the two-time divorcee revealed she and Hunt had a special gathering with one of her kids to honor their relationship.

"I really believe I've found my person," she insisted in a past interview. "My son Maceo on his own did this little commitment ceremony for us in the back seat of the car. I think he finally sees me happy, and it's infectious. It was his way of saying, 'This is good. This makes me happy.'"

"It was a very real moment for all of us. I teared up, Van was fighting back tears," the Extant lead recalled. "Even Maceo knew he'd said something poignant. I have two children. Van has a son. As a mom living this modern, blended family, all I care about is that my kids are okay with my decisions."

The Hollywood Reporter dished on Berry's conversation.

OK! Logo

