Halle Berry Slams 'Shady' Hollywood Executives After Matthew Vaughn Claimed the Studio Was Trying to Deceive the Actress About 'X-Men 3' Role
Halle Berry is sick of the games in Hollywood.
On Saturday, October 5, the Oscar winner, 58, took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to reshare a video of director Matthew Vaughn claiming he dropped out of working on X-Men: The Last Stand because executives behind the scenes weren't being upfront with Berry about the size of her role in the film.
"Ya just never know the shady s--- going on behind ya back," she penned above the clip. "Thank you Matthew Vaughn for bringing the dark to light. 🕯️"
Last year, Vaughn opened up about how he backed away from the action project after he learned how Berry, who famously played Storm, was allegedly being lured into the project with a fake script that made her part look larger than it was.
"One of the main reasons I quit X-Men 3, and this is a true story. Hollywood is really political and odd," the filmmaker said during a panel at New York Comic Con in 2023. "I went to an executive’s office, and I saw an X3 script. It was a lot fatter. I asked, ‘What is this draft?’ They were like, ‘Don’t worry about it.'"
"So I grabbed it, and opened the first page, and it said, ‘Africa. Kids dying from no water, and Storm creates a thunderstorm to save all these children.’ I thought it was a pretty cool idea. I said, ‘What is this?’ They said, ‘This is the Halle Berry script because she hasn’t signed on yet. This is what she wants it to be. And once she signs on, we’ll throw it in the bin.’ I thought, if you’re going to do that to an Oscar-winning actress who plays Storm, I quit. I thought I’m mincemeat," Vaughn recalled.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The Union star ultimately signed on for the movie. However, it's unknown if she knew about the alleged plot at the time.
Berry has been honest about the extreme struggles women have to face in the film industry, especially for herself as a person of color. “As a Black woman, I have never had the luxury of just doing Oscar-worthy performances and movies. I don't even know what that is. My options at times are so limited, and that's the reality of it,” she explained in a 2024 interview. "So I don’t have the luxury to just sit and field Oscar buzz movies. That wasn’t my reality, and it’s still not my reality."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The Hollywood Reporter conducted the 2024 interview with Berry.