Halle Berry Slams 'Shady' Hollywood Executives After Matthew Vaughn Claimed the Studio Was Trying to Deceive the Actress About 'X-Men 3' Role

"One of the main reasons I quit X-Men 3, and this is a true story. Hollywood is really political and odd," the filmmaker said during a panel at New York Comic Con in 2023. "I went to an executive’s office, and I saw an X3 script. It was a lot fatter. I asked, ‘What is this draft?’ They were like, ‘Don’t worry about it.'"

"So I grabbed it, and opened the first page, and it said, ‘Africa. Kids dying from no water, and Storm creates a thunderstorm to save all these children.’ I thought it was a pretty cool idea. I said, ‘What is this?’ They said, ‘This is the Halle Berry script because she hasn’t signed on yet. This is what she wants it to be. And once she signs on, we’ll throw it in the bin.’ I thought, if you’re going to do that to an Oscar-winning actress who plays Storm, I quit. I thought I’m mincemeat," Vaughn recalled.