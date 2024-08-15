Snubbed: Halle Berry Would've Reprised 'X-Men' Role for 'Deadpool & Wolverine' But Ryan Reynolds 'Never Asked' Her To
Halle Berry is feeling left out.
While at the Monday, August 12, premiere of her Netflix flick The Union, the actress revealed that unlike several of her colleagues, she wasn't ever in talks to reprise her X-Men superhero role for Deadpool & Wolverine.
The mom-of-two, 58, did note that the idea briefly came up when she crossed paths with Ryan Reynolds' wife, telling a reporter, "Blake [Lively] asked me one time, I ran into her at a Marc Jacobs fashion show, and she said, 'Would you ever be in my husband's movie as Storm?'"
"I said, 'Yeah, if he asked me,' but he never asked me," the Oscar winner shared.
Meanwhile, a slew of other A-list actors known for their superhero gigs made surprise appearances in the highly successful film, including Chris Evans, Jennifer Garner and Wesley Snipes.
Lively, 36, also had a role in the movie, as did their daughter Inez, 7, who played Kidpool. Meanwhile, the babbling sounds from Baby Deadpool were real vocals from their son Olin, 1, and the role listed as "screaming mutant" belonged to the couple's eldest daughter, James.
In addition, daughter Betty, 7, was listed as "Hugh Jackman's wrangler" in the credits.
- Halle Berry Has Broken 10 Bones and Been 'Knocked Out 3 Times' While Filming Action Movies
- Halle Berry Accuses Ex-Husband Olivier Martinez of Avoiding Co-Parenting Therapy by Taking 'the Summer Off' to Travel
- Purrfect! Halle Berry, 57, Stuns in Only Underwear Alongside Her Cats to Celebrate 20 Years Since 'Catwoman' Was Released: Photos
In an Instagram post, the Canadian star, 47, joked that Inez was the only "costar I argued with. Most people think Kidpool is the dirtiest. But she’s also pretty good at backtalk and never taking out the trash."
Though the movie was rated R, Reynolds admitted he let James see the film since it was such a passion project of his.
"I'm not saying that other people should do this, but my 9-year-old watched the movie with me and my mom, who's in her late 70s, and it was just one of the best moments of this whole experience for me," he gushed in an interview. "Both of them were laughing their guts out, were feeling the emotion where I most desperately hoped people would be."
"When I saw rated-R movies when I was a kid, they left a huge impression on me because I didn't feel like people were pulling punches, and it's been a huge inspiration to so many of the things that I look to make now," he said.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Though the Gossip Girl alum and her husband already have their hands full, the Van Wilder lead isn't opposed to expanding their family.
"The more the merrier," he said in an interview of having another child. "As many as possible. As many little heartbeats as possible, just running around, wrecking stuff in the house. I love it. Let’s have more!”
ComicBook.com spoke with Berry.