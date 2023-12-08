What Happened to Eric Stonestreet? 'Modern Family' Actor Appears to Be in Pain During 'Today' Show Interview: Watch
Was Eric Stonestreet in pain during his interview on Today with Hoda & Jenna?
The Friday, December 8, the Modern Family alum was filmed waving at the camera before a commercial break as Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager teased his upcoming interview.
The clip showed the 52-year-old gesturing hello to the camera for about 10 seconds until he appeared to wince in pain. The footage began with Stonestreet smiling, however, suddenly the Emmy winner pursed his lips, closed his eye and scrunched his face in distress.
One fan expressed their worries for the star after seeing the video, saying, “Why was he crying before the interview?”
During the pre-recorded episode, Stonestreet was slightly more withdrawn than he has been in other press for Season 2 of his Disney+ show, The Santa Clauses. When the segment ended, the engaged actor looked relieved and took a series of deep breaths.
Stonestreet has yet to publicly address the unusual behavior.
Along with talking about the release of the latest season of his show, Stonestreet also spilled the details on how he proposed to now-fiancée Lindsay Schweitzer.
Stonestreet popped the question to Schweitzer in 2021 after five years together, however, the pair has yet to tie the knot.
"I proposed," he said to Kotb and Bush Hager. "I tricked her pretty good. I convinced her that a company was interested in us working together for an ad campaign. So, we were doing a little test video and I had the camera set up in front of her."
"And then in the middle of it, I just pulled out the ring," he recalled. "So it was all captured. She was in hair and makeup."
- Jenna Bush Hager Recalls Embarrassing Remarks Mom Made on the Night Before Her Wedding to Henry Hager
- Celebs & Fans Leave Uplifting Comments On Allison Holker's Last Video Post With Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Before His Devastating Death
- Jenna Bush Hager Gushes Over Spending 15 Years With Husband Henry on Wedding Anniversary
He admitted she did not immediately give him the answer he wanted, saying, "At first she said no, and then I talked her into it. It was great. It all turned out great!"
In September, Stonestreet told People why he and Schweitzer have yet to say “I do.”
"We're not in wedding planning now; we're building a house. I think what we've decided we want to do is build a nice house to host a wedding," he stated
"That's the goal — to have our friends be able to come and enjoy a nice party and a great time," he noted. "You know, I don't know how often I'm gonna get all my friends to Kansas City. So I would like to do a housewarming and a wedding at the same time. I think that would be great."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Stonesteet explained he has been keeping a close eye on the progress of their dream home, adding, "I enjoy waking up and going and checking on the progress and working on the property and mowing grass. I mean, I've mowed a tremendous amount of grass."
"This year I've become very proficient at knowing trails ... I have my own little UTV that I drive around and cut limbs off so I can go under trees," he continued. "I would say the highlight has just been working and in trying to make that place really perfect."