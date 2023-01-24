Harry Hamlin Admits Lisa Rinna Left 'RHOBH' Over Feud With Sutton Stracke About Charity Gala Tickets: Report
Harry Hamlin is spilling the tea!
According to an insider who attended the Creative Coalition and Entertainment Weekly’s Spotlight Initiative Awards Gala Dinner at the Sundance Film Festival over the weekend, Lisa Rinna's husband was allegedly overheard telling a group of people Sutton Stracke was to blame for his wife's departure from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Rinna previously claimed she paid for Hamlin and the former soap star to attend Elton John's Oscars gala in 2019.
“Lisa had all the receipts from that night, but they never showed the receipts on the reunion,” the Mad Men actor was overheard saying about his wife having proof against the boutique owner's allegations.
SUTTON STRACKE DISHES ON KEEPING HER HEAD UP AFTER 'RHOBH' ASPEN TRIP & 'CHUCKY' DEBUT ALONGSIDE BFF JENNIFER TILLY
“She might still be on the show had Sutton not said that,” Hamlin reportedly said to another partygoer. “She might still be on the show, but the audience believed Sutton.”
Despite blaming Stracke, the Hollywood hunk seems ready for the next chapter in his marriage to the Melrose Place alum. “All good things come to an end," he allegedly noted.
- Sutton Stracke Admits She Would Fight 'Bossy' Lisa Rinna After 'RHOBH' Exit, Tells Former Costar To 'Reflect' & 'Be Quiet'
- Harry Hamlin Praises Lisa Rinna For Leaving 'RHOBH' After 8 Years: 'She Elevated The Show'
- Still In Love! Lisa Rinna & Harry Hamlin Hold Hands While Stepping Out For Lunch In Malibu After 'RHOBH' Drama
"She took it as far as she could take it,” he spilled, according to the eyewitness at the event. “Now I’m working like crazy so she doesn’t have to work.”
ANDY COHEN PAYS TRIBUTE TO LISA RINNA AFTER SHE ANNOUNCES THE END OF HER 8-YEAR 'RHOBH' RUN
Rinna and the former dancer went head-to-head during season 12 of the hit Bravo series when Stracke claimed the power couple never thanked her for bringing Hamlin and Rinna as her guests to the swanky annual bash.
As for the southern belle, there's no love lost between her and her former costar. “I will not miss her on the show because she is bossy and I don’t like it. The only reason I would want her back on the show is because we have a lot of things to talk about,” Stracke declared in a recent interview adding, she “puts herself in the good light and makes everyone else look bad.”
Page Six spoke with the eyewitness source at the event.