Harry and Meghan Rejected Queen Elizabeth's Invite to Celebrate Lilibet's 1st Birthday Together, Claims Former Butler

"The next day she asked if maybe they'd like to come up for tea again and was told they've gone," Burrell claimed. "‘What do you mean they've gone?’ she said. They’ve gone back to America. 'Oh no, they never said goodbye.'”

The butler insisted Elizabeth was "confused" by the snub. "How could you offend our Queen? Well, I don't understand anyone that could do that. Not her family, why would you want to?" he pondered. "She was devoid of jealousy, anger, envy, all those traits that we associate with other people she didn't have. She was just a very simple soul. I wish the world could have known her the way I knew her."