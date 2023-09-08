Harry and Meghan Rejected Queen Elizabeth's Invite to Celebrate Lilibet's 1st Birthday Together, Claims Former Butler
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle named daughter Lilibet after Queen Elizabeth II, but a former royal butler claims the Sussexes snubbed the monarch when she wanted to celebrate the tot's 1st birthday in June 2021.
According to Paul Burrell — who used to assist Princess Diana — the pair didn't give a response when the matriarch invited them to her home for cake.
"Even on Lilibet’s 1st birthday, the Queen didn’t see her. She saw her the day before," he noted in a new interview. "But on her birthday, the Queen had a birthday cake made with one candle in it. And they never turned up. That candle was never lit."
It was previously reported that Harry and Meghan did celebrate Lilibet's special day with the royal family at Frogmore Cottage, but at the time, the queen was supposed to attend the Epsom Derby — something she ended up pulling out of due to mobility issues.
"The next day she asked if maybe they'd like to come up for tea again and was told they've gone," Burrell claimed. "‘What do you mean they've gone?’ she said. They’ve gone back to America. 'Oh no, they never said goodbye.'”
The butler insisted Elizabeth was "confused" by the snub. "How could you offend our Queen? Well, I don't understand anyone that could do that. Not her family, why would you want to?" he pondered. "She was devoid of jealousy, anger, envy, all those traits that we associate with other people she didn't have. She was just a very simple soul. I wish the world could have known her the way I knew her."
- Charles III Tears Up as He Leaves Church Service Commemorating the 'Extraordinary Life' of Queen Elizabeth II
- Emotional Kate Middleton and Prince William Pay Respects to Queen Elizabeth 1 Year After Her Death: Photos
- King Charles Commemorates His Mother Queen Elizabeth for 'All She Meant to So Many' 1 Year After Her Death
However, one source told a news outlet there's "no truth" to Burrell's story, insisting, "They did see the Queen to celebrate Lili’s birthday."
The claims stirred headlines on Friday, September 8, the one-year anniversary of Queen Elizabeth's death. To mark the occasion, many members of the monarchy made touching social media posts and attended a special ceremony.
Since Prince Harry was already in the U.K. for the September 7 WellChild Awards, he went to visit her gravesite. However, he didn't join any of his relatives at the other gathering.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The Mirror talked to Burrell while Page Six spoke to the insider who denied his claims.