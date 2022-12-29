Harry Styles Bonds With Family Over Christmas In England After Olivia Wilde Split — See Photo!
Harry Styles knows home is where the heart is for the holidays.
The pop sensation headed back to England to celebrate Christmas with his mom, Anne Twist, his sister, Gemma Styles, and her boyfriend, Michal Mlynowski, in the weeks following his split from Olivia Wilde.
"Christmas 2022 🥰🎄❤️," Twist captioned a slew of photos from the family's festivities across the pond, including one with her kids while taking a walk in nature.
The former One Direction member rocked a bright yellow jacket, a blue hoodie and a pair of dark sunglasses as he wrapped his arms around his sister and her partner as his proud mama snapped the pic.
Although Styles did not offer up his own snapshots from the intimate gathering, he did share a black-and-white photograph of himself onstage during his worldwide tour. "2022 changed my life," he began the caption.
"I can’t begin to thank all of you who supported me through it, I’ll never forget it. I hope your end of year is filled with happiness and calm. Love you all. See you next year. H," the "Golden" vocalist concluded the heartfelt post.
Styles' year was most definitely an eventful one — especially after he embarked on highly successful global tour, in addition to ending his relationship with the Don't Worry Darling director after nearly two years together.
Although the chart topper appeared to be taking the split in stride, Wilde has not transitioned into her new reality as well. "Olivia is still very much upset about the breakup," an insider explained of the filmmaker.
According to sources, the former pair's equally busy schedules kept their romance from going to the next level. "He's still touring and is now going abroad. She is focusing on her kids and her work in L.A. It's a very amicable decision," an insider spilled in November.
"They're still very close friends," the insider said, while another source added, "Right now, they have different priorities that are keeping them apart."