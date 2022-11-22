Harry Styles Appears To Blow A Kiss To Newly Single Ex Kendall Jenner At L.A. Concert After Respective Splits From Olivia Wilde & Devin Booker
Talk about perfect timing. Former flames Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner have conveniently found themselves single at the exact same time!
On Monday November 14, The Kardashians star attended the pop sensation's Los Angeles tour stop, right before news hit the press that Styles pumped the brakes on his relationship with Olivia Wilde and Jenner called it quits with Devin Booker.
In a now-viral TikTok, an eagle eyed fan caught the "As It Was" vocalist seemingly blowing a kiss to Jenner — who was singing and dancing her heart out in the audience — during his romantic song "Love of My Life."
OLIVIA WILDE BOASTS ABOUT HER 'TEFLON EXTERIOR' WHILE DRAMA CONTINUES TO SURROUND HER FILM 'DON'T WORRY DARLING'
Jenner brought sister Kylie Jenner and pal Hailey Bieber along with her to watch her ex-boyfriend capture the hearts of tens of thousands of screaming fans — and maybe even her own!
Fans went wild in the comments section, with one demanding, "I need to see Kendall's reaction to this," and another user adding, "if they get back together then my life’s made."
It may be kismet that the two Hollywood superstars are back on the dating scene at the same time after romancing each other for one year in 2014.
Days after the seemingly loving gesture between Styles and Jenner, it was reported that the Grammy Award-winner and his Don't Worry Darling director were "taking a break" after two years together.
OLIVIA WILDE 'GOING ALL OUT' TO GET BOYFRIEND HARRY STYLES CAST IN MORE LEADING ROLES: 'SHE'S A MASTER SOCIALIZER AND SCHMOOZER
As OK! exclusively reported, Styles was the one to dump Wilde after receiving a barrage of negative media attention while she was sorting out her custody agreement with ex Jason Sudeikis — which was only worsened when the nanny for their children began airing out the exes' dirty laundry.
"Harry is the one who broke it off. People around him had become increasingly concerned about the negativity associated with Olivia, Jason [Sudeikis], the nanny; it was all too much," the insider squealed. "Harry could see through it all though. It’s not like he allowed it to affect the relationship. But how could it not?"
Mere days later, news broke that the supermodel and the NBA star were officially done after nearly two years together.
"Both have incredibly busy schedules right now with their careers and they've decided to make that a priority," a source explained. "They [still] have a lot of love and respect for each other and wish only the best."