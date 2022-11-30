Friends Or Rebounds? The Truth Behind Harry Styles & Kendall Jenner Romance Rumors
Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles relationship is not the same As It Was.
The dreamy duo once again landed themselves in the headlines as a rumored new couple following their respective spits from Devin Booker and Olivia Wilde, however, a source has come forward to shut down any possibility of their chemistry being anything more than platonic.
After the insider squashed a potential romance between the two, an additional source close to the 26-year-old supermodel revealed, “she and Harry are just good friends.”
"They remained friendly over the years and have kept in touch,” the insider continued of the attractive celebrities, who dated on-and-off from 2013-2019. “There's nothing romantic going on, but they do catch up from time to time and have hung out in social settings."
With with one final and debatably disappointing confirmation, the source concluded, “They are not rekindling at this moment."
While Jenner and Styles might not enter the new year as lovers, they have surely closed out 2022 with a tight-knit bond.
KENDALL JENNER SPENDS TIME IN TOKYO WITH PALS HAILEY BIEBER & JUSTINE SKYE AFTER DEVIN BOOKER SPLIT
On Monday, November 14, the supportive ex-girlfriend was spotted singing and dancing along to the award-winning artist’s songs as she stood in the crowd with her best friend Hailey Bieber, 26, and her sister, Kylie, 25.
Romance rumors erupted after fans caught Styles, 28, seemingly blowing Jenner a kiss while belting out the lyrics “you are the love of my life,” but perhaps he was just mutually sharing his appreciation for his former flame.
The speculation that Styles and Jenner had fallen back in love was specifically heightened after sources confirmed breakups between both icons and their longterm lovers.
After work took precedence over her relationship, Jenner and Booker officially split after nearly two years of dating.
KENDALL JENNER FLAUNTS HER LONG LEGS IN PANTS-LESS LOOK AFTER DEVIN BOOKER SPLIT
"Both have incredibly busy schedules right now with their careers and they've decided to make that a priority," an insider explained on Monday, November 21, while a second source admitted, "They [still] have a lot of love and respect for each other and wish only the best."
Just three days prior, separate sources dropped the bomb that Styles and Wilde, 38, had called it quits on their two year relationship for seemingly similar reasons to The Kardashians star.
"He's still touring and is now going abroad. She is focusing on her kids and her work in L.A. It's a very amicable decision," the insider announced, while an additional source confirmed, "Right now, they have different priorities that are keeping them apart."