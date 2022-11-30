Friends Or Rebounds? The Truth Behind Harry Styles & Kendall Jenner Romance Rumors

After the insider squashed a potential romance between the two, an additional source close to the 26-year-old supermodel revealed, “she and Harry are just good friends.”

"They remained friendly over the years and have kept in touch,” the insider continued of the attractive celebrities, who dated on-and-off from 2013-2019. “There's nothing romantic going on, but they do catch up from time to time and have hung out in social settings."

With with one final and debatably disappointing confirmation, the source concluded, “They are not rekindling at this moment."