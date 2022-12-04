Olivia Wilde Is All Smiles While On Vacation With Pal Following Harry Styles Split — See Photo!

Though the two said it wasn't true, it seems like the musician couldn't handle his relationship being in the spotlight.

"As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly," the duo said. "Her now 18 month long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends and colleagues, has reached its unfortunate apex."

"We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone," they concluded.

"Harry is the one who broke it off. People around him had become increasingly concerned about the negativity associated with Olivia, Jason, the nanny; it was all too much. Harry could see through it all though. It’s not like he allowed it to effect the relationship. But how could it not?" a source exclusively told OK!.