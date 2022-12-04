Olivia Wilde Is All Smiles While On Vacation With Pal Following Harry Styles Split — See Photo!
Just two weeks after Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles split, the former is enjoying a much-needed vacation.
On Saturday, December 3, the actress shared a photo of herself in a bikini laughing alongside her pal Babs Burchfield, writing, "Best."
Of course, people couldn't help but send the Don't Worry Darling star, 38, some positive thoughts. One person wrote, "Those smiles!!" while another added, "Just the most 🔥."
After nearly two years, the "As It Was" singer, 28, and the director split due to their busy schedules.
"He's still touring and is now going abroad. She is focusing on her kids and her work in L.A.," one source revealed to People. "It's a very amicable decision."
The source shared, "They're still very close friends," while another source added, "Right now, they have different priorities that are keeping them apart."
The split comes after Wilde and her ex Jason Sudeikis' nanny claimed the latter was distressed when they split.
"He was just out of control crying. I didn't know what to say. He was just crying and crying and saying he was going to get her back and he loved her," the caretaker explained an interview. "He was so brokenhearted — I felt for him."
Though the two said it wasn't true, it seems like the musician couldn't handle his relationship being in the spotlight.
"As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly," the duo said. "Her now 18 month long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends and colleagues, has reached its unfortunate apex."
"We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone," they concluded.
"Harry is the one who broke it off. People around him had become increasingly concerned about the negativity associated with Olivia, Jason, the nanny; it was all too much. Harry could see through it all though. It’s not like he allowed it to effect the relationship. But how could it not?" a source exclusively told OK!.