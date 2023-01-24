Harry Styles Hugs Mystery Brunette In London 2 Months After Split From Olivia Wilde
Harry Styles has his fans in a frenzy after being spotted hugging a mystery woman in London.
On Friday, January 20, the "As It Was" performer was photographed hugging a brunette woman outside the Chiltern Firehouse in London. The woman in question has since been identified as Sofia Krunic, who works as head of events at the Chiltern, it was reported.
Styles kept warm for his outing in a grey hoodie and padded jacket from The North Face, keeping cozy with a black scarf. With a cream tote bag over one shoulder and a takeaway coffee in hand, the Don't Worry Darling star was seen embracing his female companion.
The 28-year-old — who pulled his famed curly locks away from his face with a clip and wore sunglasses — appeared to hug Krunic goodbye before he headed into a black cab, per the photos.
Styles' sighting with his female companion, who may just be a friend or acquittance that he ran into while out and about, comes two months after it was confirmed that he and Olivia Wilde broke up following their near, two-year romance.
The former flames — who met on the set of Don't Worry Darling in 2020 — were first linked in January 2021 and had been the subject of major media attention since, given they never confirmed their romance nor attended any red carpet event as an item.
While Styles and Wilde, 38, tried to keep their relationship out of the public eye, the latter found herself in the headlines last year because of her drama with ex Jason Sudeikis over custody of their shared children.
Between the exes' busy schedules and Wilde's legal woes with the Horrible Bosses actor, OK! learned Styles decided to throw in the towel.
"It was all too much," a source exclusively squealed to OK! in November 2022. "Harry is the one who broke it off. People around him had become increasingly concerned about the negativity associated with Olivia, Jason, the nanny."
(The nanny that used to work for Wilde and Sudeikis claimed the Ted Lasso star was blindsided when the mother of his children moved on with the One Direction alum — allegations the coparents shut down in a joint statement.)
And while Styles "could see through it all though," the insider pointed out, "It’s not like he allowed it to effect the relationship. But how could it not?"
Daily Mail obtained photos of Styles and Krunic.