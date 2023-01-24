Harry Styles Hugs Mystery Brunette In London 2 Months After Split From Olivia Wilde

"It was all too much," a source exclusively squealed to OK! in November 2022. "Harry is the one who broke it off. People around him had become increasingly concerned about the negativity associated with Olivia, Jason, the nanny."

LICKING HER WOUNDS? OLIVIA WILDE SHARES CRYPTIC MESSAGE ABOUT LOVE FOLLOWING HARRY STYLES SPLIT

(The nanny that used to work for Wilde and Sudeikis claimed the Ted Lasso star was blindsided when the mother of his children moved on with the One Direction alum — allegations the coparents shut down in a joint statement.)

And while Styles "could see through it all though," the insider pointed out, "It’s not like he allowed it to effect the relationship. But how could it not?"