OK! EXCLUSIVE: Harry Styles DUMPED Olivia Wilde After Rash Of Negative Publicity — 'How Could It Not ... Effect The Relationship?'
After dating for nearly two years, Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles have split, and now an insider is sharing more details about where the two stand now.
"Harry is the one who broke it off. People around him had become increasingly concerned about the negativity associated with Olivia, Jason [Sudeikis], the nanny; it was all too much. Harry could see through it all though. It’s not like he allowed it to effect the relationship. But how could it not?" a source exclusively tells OK!.
As OK! previously reported, a nanny who used to work for the Saturday Night Live star, 47, and the actress, 38, claimed the former was blindsided when Wilde moved on with the 28-year-old singer.
"He was just out of control crying. I didn't know what to say. He was just crying and crying and saying he was going to get her back and he loved her," the caretaker explained an interview. "He was so brokenhearted — I felt for him."
The former flames, who share Otis and Daisy, split in November 2020, but the nanny claimed the Don't Worry Darling star moved on quickly from the comedian.
"Why don't you just ... look at her ring on Labor Day Weekend. We were in Malibu on Labor Day Weekend," she said of a September 2020 outing. "This was right before she started seeing Harry. She's wearing her engagement ring from Jason and laughing as she's on the beach."
Wilde and Sudeikis made a statement of their own, as they shut down the claims.
"As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly," the duo said. "Her now 18 month long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends and colleagues, has reached its unfortunate apex."
"We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone," they concluded.
Meanwhile, the former One Director member previously confessed that the constant criticism over his relationship has taken a toll on him once in a while.
“I’ve never talked about my life away from work publicly and found that it’s benefited me positively,” Styles said. “There’s always going to be a version of a narrative, and I think I just decided I wasn’t going to spend the time trying to correct it or redirect it in some way.”
“When I’m working, I work really hard, and I think I’m really professional,” the Grammy winner continued. “Then when I’m not, I’m not. I’d like to think I’m open, and probably quite stubborn, too, and willing to be vulnerable. I can be selfish sometimes, but I’d like to think that I’m a caring person."