OK! EXCLUSIVE: Harry Styles DUMPED Olivia Wilde After Rash Of Negative Publicity — 'How Could It Not ... Effect The Relationship?'

After dating for nearly two years, Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles have split, and now an insider is sharing more details about where the two stand now.

"Harry is the one who broke it off. People around him had become increasingly concerned about the negativity associated with Olivia, Jason [Sudeikis], the nanny; it was all too much. Harry could see through it all though. It’s not like he allowed it to effect the relationship. But how could it not?" a source exclusively tells OK!.