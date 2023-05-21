Has Meg Ryan Had Plastic Surgery? Doctors Tell All About Her 'Shocking' Appearance
Meg Ryan made headlines when she joined Michael J. Fox in New York City at a special screening of STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie and a follow-up Q&A. In the photos, the actress, who has stepped back from Hollywood in the past few years, showed off a fuller face, leaving people to wonder if she went under the knife recently.
Chicago-based plastic surgeon Dr. Otto Placik said the Sleepless in Seattle star “clearly and undoubtedly” has had multiple procedures.
“While technically speaking, the results are uncomplicated, the outcome is shocking!” Dr. Placik said. “She appears to be a completely different person rather than a rejuvenated version.”
He added that the blonde beauty, 61, has gotten a facelift, including work on her forehead, mid-face, upper and lower eyelid and neck.
Meanwhile, New York City plastic surgeon Dr. Joel Shahar believes Ryan has also undergone a facelift, too. “She doesn’t look as natural as she could be. She looks strange. And when someone looks strange, it’s not a good job.”
Dr. Javad Sajan, a Seattle- based plastic surgeon, sid Ryan suffered a “botched” eyelid procedure and an “overdone facelift” that left her with what surgeons call “the Joker Deformity.”
As OK! previously reported, the rom-com star stepped away from the business to focus on other things.
She "reached a point where she didn’t want to be the center of attention or caught up in the Hollywood scene anymore," a source claimed.
"When people ask her if she misses that old glitzy lifestyle, she’ll just say, ‘Been there, done that!’ " the source explained. "Meg loves her low-key life. She’s happier than she’s ever been."
The When Harry Met Sally alum — who has two kids: Jack Quaid, now 31, whom she shares with ex Dennis Quaid and adopted daughter Daisy True, now 19 — is now single after calling things off with John Mellencamp, and she's seeing what happens in the love department.
"Meg's been on some dates but she enjoys her own company more than ever," another source revealed. "However, if someone comes along in the future, she’s open to it."
"There’s no pressure there. Meg is very happy chilling by the sea, enjoying life and taking everything as it comes," they concluded.
National Enquirer spoke with the doctors.